Prediabetes Can Be Reversed If Detected Early: CDC Tells Americans in New Campaign

Early diagnosis of prediabetes allows people to make the necessary lifestyle changes that can help prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

It is more important now to know if you have prediabetes or are at risk as COVID-19 can cause serious complications in people with chronic health conditions.

Prediabetes means your blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes yet. If left unchecked, it can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 88 million people more than 1 in 3 are living with prediabetes in the United States, but more than 84% of these people don't even know they have it. The CDC wants people to know that prediabetes can be reversed, if detected early.

The CDC, the American Medical Association (AMA), and the Ad Council have launched a new campaign called "Change the Outcome" to aware people that prediabetes shouldn't be taken lightly and that it can be reversed.

Knowing the risk of prediabetes is critical

It is more important now to know if you have prediabetes or are at risk as COVID-19 infection can lead to serious complications for people with chronic health conditions. Type 2 diabetes is considered one of the top comorbidities associated with COVID-19 severity and deaths. Hence the need for taking a serious look at prediabetes that can lead to type 2 diabetes, the CDC noted in its release.

"Life sometimes grants us an opportunity to make small changes that can have profound effects on the trajectory of our health and our lives," said Christopher Holliday, director of the Division of Diabetes Translation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Diabetes affects every part of the body and can lead to a cascade of negative health outcomes, significantly impacting a person's quality of life. A prediabetes diagnosis sounds the alarm, letting people know that they need to change course and take the opportunity to prevent this devastating disease before it's too late," he added.

AMA President Gerald E. Harmon added, "Raising awareness of prediabetes and stressing the importance of people knowing their risk is critical, particularly now as the COVID-19 pandemic amplifies the negative health risks associated with chronic health conditions."

Lifestyle changes that can help keep type 2 diabetes at bay

Early diagnosis of prediabetes allows people to make the necessary long-term lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, managing weight, and being active, that can help prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Harmon said that through their latest campaign, they aim to help the millions of Americans living with prediabetes find out whether they have the condition.

"Anyone who learns through the online test that they may be at risk for prediabetes should consult their physician right away to confirm a prediabetes diagnosis and learn how making lifestyle changes can help them keep type 2 diabetes at bay," he stated.

The Change the Outcome" campaign shows how prediabetes can be reversed through individual lifestyle changes and encourages audiences to take a one-minute risk test to determine if they are at risk for prediabetes. Those with a high-risk score are then encouraged to speak with their doctor to first confirm a diagnosis of prediabetes, then enroll in CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program.

