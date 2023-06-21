Power of Yoga in Diabetes Management: Balancing Body and Mind for Health

Yoga, an ancient science that is being practised in India for more than 5,000 years, offers a holistic approach to achieving health and harmony by balancing the mind and body. Its benefits extend to managing various lifestyle diseases, including type 2 diabetes. By incorporating Yoga into daily life, individuals can achieve better blood sugar control and reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes. In this article, we explore the role of Yoga in diabetes management, backed by scientific evidence.

How yoga helps in managing Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes affects millions of people worldwide. In this condition, the body's cells do not respond properly to the hormone insulin. The blood sugar level rises and remains high. Sedentary habits, unhealthy diets, and psychological stress contribute to the development and severity of the disease. While dietary control and exercise are established treatment options, adherence to these lifestyle changes can be challenging for many individuals. This is where Yoga comes in as a promising addition to diabetes management.

It is now established that yoga influences the nervous, hormonal, and immune systems of the body and thereby helps in diabetes management. By addressing the underlying mechanisms for the development of the disease, yoga helps individuals gain better control over their blood sugar and reduces the risk of complications.

Benefits of integrating yoga into modern healthcare

While Yoga has been practised for centuries, its healing applications are gaining recognition in modern healthcare. Extensive research has explored the effects of Yoga on various parameters, providing a scientific basis for its practical application in treating diseases. Yoga is not just a therapy for specific diseases, but a comprehensive health management science.

When it comes to diabetes, yoga offers a multifaceted approach. It helps regulate eating patterns, promotes mindful eating, and enhances self-awareness. Practices like pranayama (breathing exercises) and Sudarshan kriya (a specific rhythmic breathing technique) have positively affected dietary habits and medication adherence.

Moreover, yoga encourages physical activity, essential for individuals with diabetes. It addresses common challenges such as overweight, physical unfitness, and diabetes-related complications like heart disease and nerve involvement. By integrating yoga into daily routines, individuals with diabetes can overcome these obstacles and reap the benefits of improved physical fitness.

Take away

Including yoga in diabetes management offers a holistic approach to help individuals attain better blood sugar control, promote healthy dietary habits, and enhance overall well-being through its various practices. With mounting evidence to support its beneficial effects on diabetes, yoga is increasingly recognised as a valuable addition to conventional treatment options. By embracing Yoga on their journey to good health, individuals with diabetes can embark on a path of physical as well as mental balance.

The article is contributed by Dr. Jaideep Khare, Associate professor department of Endocrinology, PCMS & RC, BHOPAL, MP.

