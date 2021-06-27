Diabetic and obese people need to carefully monitor their blood glucose levels as too much sugar in the blood can lead to serious health problems such as heart disease and stroke kidney disease vision problems and nerve problems. Looking for plant-based alternatives to milk-based whey protein shakes for monitoring your glucose levels? Potato and rice protein shakes may be a better option. A study published in the journal Nutrients has suggested that potato and rice protein shakes may be potential viable alternatives to milk-based whey protein shakes for this purpose. In fact the authors from the Centre for Nutraceuticals at