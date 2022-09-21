People With Diabetes Have Higher Risk Of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Here’s Why

Read on to understand the link between diabetes and urinary tract infections (UTIs), and how oestrogen therapy may benefit diabetes patients.

Having diabetes increases the risk of many other health problems such as heart disease, stroke, chronic kidney disease, eye problems, and nerve damage. People with diabetes are also at higher risk of developing urinary tract infections (UTIs). Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have uncovered the link between diabetes and UTIs.

Diabetes patients have lower levels of the antimicrobial peptide psoriasin, which weakens their urinary bladder's cell barrier, thereby increasing their risk of urinary tract infections, the experts explained in a study published in Nature Communications.

Medical complications associated with diabetes

The pancreas produces insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood glucose levels. Diabetes occurs when the body stops producing insulin (type 1 diabetes) or the cells have become less sensitive to the hormone (type 2 diabetes), both resulting in high blood sugar levels.

Diabetes can affect one's health in many ways. One is that it impacts innate immunity, making patients susceptible to regular infections, such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). E. coli bacteria is responsible for most UTIs (80 to 90 per cent). UTIs in diabetics can lead to general blood poisoning, sepsis, originating in the urinary tract, the Karolinska Institutet researchers stated.

In the new study, the researchers found high glucose concentrations associated with reduced levels of psoriasin, an endogenous antibiotic which protects the bladder mucosa against infection. Lower levels of psoriasin compromises the bladder cells' protective barrier function and thus raises the risk of bladder infection in people with diabetes, they stated.

Oestrogen therapy can boost psoriasin levels

In a previous study, the same researcher group had found that oestrogen therapy helps restores the bladder cells' protective function and improve the immune response to urinary tract infections.

You may like to read

Now, they have found that the oestrogen treatment can also help improve the levels of psoriasin and reduce bacterial populations, suggesting that oestrogen therapy may benefit diabetes patients.