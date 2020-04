According to a new study at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, obesity can increase your risk of type 2 diabetes by six times. The study was published in the journal Diabetologia and included samples of 4,729 individuals. According to researchers, this risk is independent of any other factors including genetic predisposition to the disease. They say that this shows that type 2 diabetes prevention by weight management and a healthy lifestyle is essential across all genetic risk groups.

Diabetes has today assumed epidemic proportion globally. Many factors have contributed to this condition. An unhealthy diet, a sedentary lifestyle, genes and ethnicity are some of the factors that increase your risk of this disease. Experts say that your risk of type 2 diabetes goes up significantly if a parent or sibling also has type 2 diabetes. Moreover, people of certain races, including those of African and Hispanic descent, American Indians and Asian-Americans, are at higher risk of the disease. Moreover, age also plays a crucial role and your risk increases as you get older. But now we see many cases of type 2 diabetes among children, adolescents and younger adults.

Here, let us look at a few conditions that may increase your risk of this condition.

Polycystic ovary syndrome

This is a common condition where you experience irregular menstrual periods, excess hair growth and obesity. It can also affect a woman’s ability to produce eggs. This condition is linked with higher levels of circulating insulin, which is characteristic in type 2 diabetes. It is becoming increasingly common among women of child-bearing age. There are many reasons behind this condition. But you need to seek medical help if you suffer from this because it is also known to increase your risk of type 2 diabetes. You can also keep this problem at bay by following a healthy diet and an active lifestyle.

High blood pressure

Uncontrolled diabetes is a big risk factor of type 2 diabetes. A study at the University of Oxford found that people with high blood pressure had around a 50 per cent increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The researchers then backed up their findings by looking at previous research and found a risk of more than 70 per cent. The Journal of the American College of Cardiology published this study. Researchers of this study, however, say that maintaining a healthy weight, taking regular exercise, stopping smoking and eating a healthy diet will bring down the risk significantly.

Abnormal cholesterol and triglyceride levels

Your risk of developing type 2 diabetes also goes up significantly if you have low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or “good,” cholesterol. Triglycerides are another type of fat present in your blood. People with high levels of triglycerides are also at a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. Here you have to remember that high triglycerides don’t cause diabetes. Instead, their levels indicate that your system for turning food into energy isn’t working properly and this can lead to diabetes. But you can control both these conditions with proper diet. But if the levels are too high, it may be prudent to seek medical help.