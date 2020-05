The latest figures released by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reveal quite a few alarming statistics about diabetes. According to the 2019 figures of this global body, about 463 million adults (20-79 years) lived with diabetes and the figure is going to soar up to 700 million by 2045. The death burden of this disease was 4.2 million, reveals IDF. Further, they state that 232 million people with diabetes remained undiagnosed in 2019. Also Read - Lose belly fat in just 4 weeks by eating these simple foods

Diabetes is a hormonal disorder characterised by high blood sugar levels. It can lead to several other health complications and even co-morbidity. There are mainly two types of this condition—type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. In case of type 1 diabetes, your body produces no or low levels of the hormone insulin which leads to high blood sugar levels. Type diabetes, on the other hand is caused by our body's inefficiency in using insulin effectively. More common than the previous one, this type of blood sugar issue is triggered by multiple factors like diet, lifestyle choices, and weight. An April 2020 study published in the journal Diabetologia observes that obesity alone can increase your vulnerability to type 2 diabetes.

WHAT DOES THE STUDY SAY?

For this study, researchers studied 4,729 people who developed type 2 diabetes and 5,402 individuals who didn't. The follow-up period of the study was 14.7 years. The study authors observed that at the beginning, 33 per cent people who developed type 2 diabetes were obese, and another 46 per cent were overweight. Among the participants who didn't develop diabetes, 22 per cent were obese and 43 per cent were overweight. Here's a look at the other key findings of this study:

Obese people are more than 5 times likely to develop type 2 diabetes in comparison to people with healthy body weight.

Genetic predisposition doubles the risk of type 2 diabetes while unhealthy lifestyle habits are associated with an 18 percent greater risk.

Obesity increases the diabetes risk of genetically predisposed people by more than eight folds.

HOW DOES OBESITY INCREASE THE RISK OF TYPE 2 DIABETES

There are multiple ways obesity is linked to your blood sugar levels. It induces chronic inflammation, one of the factors behind type 2 diabetes. Moreover, it negatively impacts your body’s capacity to utilize insulin. That’s why physical activity and mindful eating play such a crucial role in controlling your blood sugar levels.

WEIGHT LOSS TIPS FOR DIABETICS

Your blood sugar levels will be in control, to a significant extent, if the numbers on your weighing scale make your doctor and nutritionist happy. According to some estimate, loss of only 7 per cent body weight is likely to increase your body’s capacity to use insulin by 57 per cent. That’s why eating right and staying active are the cornerstones of managing diabetes. Strike the right balance between your carbs, protein and fat and exercise religiously.

Have carbs wisely

Carbohydrates are known to increase your blood sugar levels. So, cutting back on them may be an effective way to manage diabetes. Doctors suggest that this macronutrient shouldn’t form more than 45 per cent of your daily calorie intake. However, this number may vary, depending on your weight, activity levels, and medicines too. Go for complex carbs like whole grains and load up on fibre and avoid simple carbs like sugar and white bread altogether. white bread.

Don’t skimp on protein

Approximately, 20 to 30 per cent of your daily calorie intake should comprise protein because this macronutrient revs up your calorie burning potential. The ideal sources of protein include fish, tofu, and grilled chicken among others.

Be cautious about fats

Fats should be about 30 to 40 per cent of your daily calorie intake. However, you need to be judicious about your choice of fats. Look for unsaturated fats. Best sources: Nuts, avocado, fish, flaxseeds, and canola oil among others. Avoid saturated and trans fats from meat and fried foods.

Exercise every day

Your workout duration per week should add up to five hours. Divide these hours between aerobic and strength training workouts.