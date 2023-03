Not Just Humans, Diabetes Cases Increasing In Dogs Too

Juvenile diabetes is seen in dogs at the age of 2- 3 months.

The cases of diabetes in dogs spiked around 10-20% during the Covid-19 pandemic. Labradors are more prone to diabetes.

Did you know dogs also get diabetes, just like humans? Diabetes is quite frequently noticed in dogs due to lifestyle changes, hormonal fluctuations, according to veterinary doctors.

In a press release, Dr Narendra Pardeshi, India's leading Vet Surgeon from Small Animal Clinic, Pune, highlighted that diabetes cases in dogs have spiked around 10-20% during the Covid-19 pandemic and the number has also gone up in the last 5 years due to lack of awareness among pet owners.

"Diabetes is not only limited to humans, but even dogs are having a tough time due to it. Juvenile diabetes is seen in dogs at the age of 2- 3 months. Most of the cases are seen around 6-8 years in dogs. Labradors are more prone to diabetes, and it is not frequently noticed in Indian dog breeds," Dr Pardeshi said.

Explaining why the cases of diabetes in dogs is rising, he stated, "The pet owner fails to notice the symptoms on time as increased thirst and increased urination. When a detailed examination of blood and urine test is done then only the further diagnosis of diabetes is confirmed. Till the time dog visits the vet, he already has cataracts or diabetic retinopathy, the sugar levels are around 490-500 mg/dL. In this case, it becomes difficult to put the dog on insulin."

How to manage diabetes in dogs

As in human beings, it is not possible to give oral medications to dogs to control diabetes. They need to be given insulin injections, which are used when the sugar goes above normal. Continue with the insulin once the sugar levels are stabilized, the doctors suggested.

According to Dr Pardeshi, diabetes can cause delayed wound healing, muscle weakness, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and renal failure even in dogs.

The chances of having irreversible complications are more than 80% if not treated at the right time. Though recovery is possible with lifestyle modifications and injections at home, there is a lack of awareness in pet owners regarding diabetes, he noted.

"Just like how humans go for tests after every 6 months, even pet owners need to go for regular follow-ups with the doctor. A urine sugar test is suggested during the diagnosis. So, a dog needs to go for tests at 6 then at 9 years of age then continue it after every year. To control blood sugar levels of the dog, monitor it at home, do a urine test, after fasting and pp sugar level sugar levels are checked, the dog is kept under observation, and should be examined once in months," asserted Dr Pardeshi.

Since the diagnostics methods have improved, dogs with diabetes can be managed promptly. To manage diabetes, monitor the dog's blood sugar levels at home as recommended by the doctor, and make the dog follow an active lifestyle, he concluded.

Doctors report new onset of diabetes in humans due to Covid-19

A significant increase in the number of diabetes cases in humans during the pandemic have been reported by doctors around the world. The viral infection itself, the use of steroids in Covid treatment, and the sedentary lifestyle during the pandemic are held responsible for the spike in diabetes cases.

Studies have also reported a growing prevalence of newly diagnosed diabetes cases among Covid-19 survivors. For example, the OPD data of Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals from past 2 years, revealed that at least 25% of newly reported diabetes cases have a confirmed history of Covid-19.