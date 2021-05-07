People with diabetes may not have to go through that painful finger pricks each day to check their blood sugar levels anymore. A research team from the University of California San Diego’s Nanoengineering Department have developed a device that can measure glucose in sweat with the touch of a fingertip. They have also come up with a personalized algorithm that could translate each person's sweat glucose to their blood glucose levels. This new painless and simple glucose self-testing could enable frequent testing of glucose and enhance patient compliance toward the improved management of diabetes the researchers said in their paper