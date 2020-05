Good news for diabetes patients! A Stanford research team has developed a two-in-one shot that may help diabetics better control their blood sugar levels. The injection contains insulin in combination with a drug based on a second hormone, known as amylin. This hormone plays a synergistic role with insulin to control blood sugar levels after eating. Also Read - Diabetes drug may increase your risk of heart failure

The amylin-based drug is already commercially available. But it is estimated that only a few diabetics taking insulin therapy (less than 1 percent) also take this complementary treatment. This is because the two hormones are too unstable to coexist in the same syringe. Also Read - Traveling With Diabetes: Put these items in your carry-on luggage

Taking that second injection with the insulin shot is a real barrier for most patients, said materials scientist Eric Appel, who is leading the Stanford research team. Their new technique would allow both the hormones to be given together in a single injection or in an insulin pump, according to Appel. Also Read - Commonly used diabetic drug may help reduce heart disease risk in non-diabetic patients

Involving a protective coating that wraps around insulin and amylin molecules, their technique for the first time allows the two hormones to coexist in a single shot. As explained by Appel, this coating dissolves in the bloodstream, enabling the hormones to work together in a way that mimics how they function in healthy individuals.

The researchers have tested the wrapper’s stability in the laboratory, they will next test if the technique is nontoxic in humans before starting trials in people. Their research paper appeared in Nature Biomedical Engineering on May 11.

NUTURAL WAYS TO CONTROL YOUR CONTROL BLOOD SUGAR

Luckily, there are also many home remedies to keep your blood sugar levels in control. Below we have listed 5 effective natural remedies to maintain your blood sugar levels and lead a healthy life with diabetes.

Tulsi Leaves

Consuming two to three holy basil or tulsi leaves or one tablespoon of its juice on an empty stomach every morning may help lower the blood sugar levels. Tulsi leaves contain antioxidants and essential oils that produce eugenol, methyl eugenol and caryophyllene. These compounds are crucial for the pancreatic beta cells (cells that store and release insulin) to function properly and increase sensitivity to insulin. Also, the antioxidants present in the tulsi leaves help fight the ill effects of oxidative stress.

Flax Seeds

Flax seeds are rich in fibre that aids digestion and helps in the proper absorption of fats and sugars. Experts say consuming flax seed can reduce a diabetic’s postprandial sugar level by almost 28 percent.

Have one tablespoon of ground flax seed powder with a glass of warm water every morning on an empty stomach.

Leaves Of Bilberry Plant

The leaves of bilberry (Neelabadari) plant contain high amounts of anthocyanidin, which supports the action of various proteins involved in glucose transportation and fat metabolism. Bilberry leaves are also used in Ayurveda to control diabetes. Consume 100 milligrams of crushed bilberry leaves every day on an empty stomach.

Cinnamon

Also known as dalchini, cinnamon can help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood glucose levels. Having as little as ½ teaspoon of cinnamon per day can do the trick. Besides improving your insulin sensitivity, it can help in controlling weight, and thus decrease your risk for heart disease.

Green Tea

Green tea is high in polyphenol, which is a strong antioxidant and hypo-glycaemic compound that controls the release of blood sugars and helps the body use insulin better. Drink a cup of green tea in the morning or before your meals to get the benefit