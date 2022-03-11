New Smart LED Contact Lenses Can Prevent, Treat Diabetic Retinopathy

Soon, treatment for diabetic retinopathy will become painless. Scientists have developed smart LED contact lenses to prevent and treat ophthalmologic diseases.

Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes which occurs due to damage in the retina caused by high blood sugar. Without treatment, it can lead to a decline in vision and even blindness. Current treatments of diabetic retinopathy include highly invasive repeated therapeutic injections administered to the eyeball or thousands of small burns made with a laser to destroy capillaries near the edges of retina under anesthesia. Both these procedures are highly painful for the patients. Soon, these treatments would become a thing of the past.

A research team from Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) has come up with smart LED contact lenses to prevent diabetic retinopathy and treat it in its early stages. The wearable device does the magic by irradiating 120 W far red/LED light to the retina.

To develop smart LED contact lenses, the POSTECH team led by Professor Sei Kwang Hahn and Ph.D. candidate Geon-Hui Lee (Department of Materials Science and Engineering) collaborated with Dr. Sangbaie Shin of PHI BIOMED Co.

Smart contact lenses tested on animal models

The researchers tested their innovative device on diabetic animal models and found that animals that wore the smart contact lenses for 15 minutes 3 times a week for a total of 8 weeks didn't develop diabetic retinopathy. In contrast, retinopathic conditions appeared in the animals that did not wear the lenses.

Histological analysis of the cornea and retina also confirmed the safety and effectiveness of the lenses, the team said in their paper, which was published in the international academic journal Advanced Science.

According to lead author Professor Sei Kwang Han, a lens-type wearable device could be used not only to monitor oxygen saturation, heart beating rate and ophthalmologic diseases, but also for treating depression, insomnia, neuronal diseases and more.

Diabetic retinopathy: Symptoms, diagnosis and prevention

Diabetic retinopathy usually affects both eyes and it is known to be the most common cause of vision loss in people with diabetes. Most people do not experience any signs of diabetic retinopathy until it becomes serious. According to Cleveland Clinic, when the condition is severe, one may have symptoms, such as:

Blurred or distorted vision

New colour blindness or seeing colours as faded.

Poor night vision

Small dark spots or floaters in your vision caused by bleeding

Trouble reading or seeing faraway objects.

Diabetic retinopathy can be diagnosed by an eye doctor (ophthalmologist) can during a simple exam, by monitoring abnormal blood vessels, bleeding in the center of your eye, growth of new blood vessels and retina swelling.

People with diabetes can lower their risk of developing diabetic retinopathy by avoiding smoking, controlling blood sugar levels, exercising regularly, having annual eye exams, keeping your blood pressure within a healthy range and taking any medications exactly as prescribed by the doctor.

Remember, timely treatment can delay diabetic retinopathy progression and prevent vision loss. It is also important to manage your diabetes and keep your blood sugar well-controlled to improve the outcome of diabetic retinopathy treatment.