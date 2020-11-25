Diabetes is a chronic hormonal disease which causes high levels of sugar in the blood. It is a result of either the lack of insulin a hormone produced by the pancreas or your body’s inability to respond to this hormone. High blood sugar levels caused by the lack of this hormone is called type 1 diabetes. It is a genetic condition caused by faulty genes that make this chemical and affects mostly young adults and teenagers. When your blood sugar levels escalate due to the failure of response to this hormone it is known as type 2 diabetes. A new