The time of puberty onset may help predict the risk of diabetes in men. The earlier boys experienced the onset of puberty, the higher their risk of developing type 2 diabetes as adults, reveals a new study, published in the journal Diabetologia in March 2020.

The findings may help establish guidelines for prevention and testing for diabetes in men. It may also lead to new interventions against the chronic condition that affects the way your body metabolizes sugar (glucose).

For the study, the researchers the University of Gothenburg in Sweden assessed more than 30,600 Swedish men born between 1945 and 1961. They found that those who had their pubertal growth spurt at age 9.3 to 13.4 years had a twofold risk of developing early type 2 diabetes than those who had the growth spurt at the age of 14.8 to 17.9 years.

For each year earlier that the pubertal growth spurt occurred, the risk of developing early diabetes went up by 28 per cent, while the risk of late diabetes increased by 13 per cent. Men who had early pubertal growth spurt were also found to be more likely to require insulin treatment if they went on to develop type 2 diabetes.

The reason explained

While the researchers are not very clear about the underlying mechanisms of this association, they believe that that early puberty may lead to build-up of excess fat in the abdominal area. This may in turn leads to high blood pressure, diabetes, and abnormal lipid levels, which are all risk factors for cardiac and metabolic disease.

Earlier studies have already found an association between a high adult BMI and a higher risk for type 2 diabetes. It is also known that boys with a high BMI in childhood or during puberty have a greater diabetes risk. Some studies have also linked earlier onset of puberty in girls, as defined by the beginning of menstruation, to a higher risk of diabetes.

Jenny Kindblom, co-author of the new study, noted that their findings suggest that early puberty could be a novel independent risk factor for type 2 diabetes in men. She believes that a continuous monitoring of height and weight development during both childhood and adolescence may help identify individuals with increased risk of type of diabetes.

Some facts about type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body either resists the effects of insulin or doesn’t produce enough insulin to maintain normal glucose levels. Insulin is a hormone secreted by the pancreas and it helps regulate the movement of sugar into your cells.

Signs and symptoms of type 2 diabetes often develop gradually over time. They can be so mild that you can have type 2 diabetes for years and not know about it. Here are some symptoms to watch out for:

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Increased hunger

Unintended weight loss

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Slow-healing sores

Frequent infections

Areas of darkened skin, usually in the armpits and neck

Unfortunately, there’s no cure for type 2 diabetes. However, you can control the disease by maintaining a healthy weight, eating well and exercising. Some people may need diabetes medications or insulin therapy to manage their blood sugar levels.