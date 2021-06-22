Lifestyle diseases are diseases resulting from one’s bad habits and lifestyle choices such as lack of physical activity unhealthy eating alcohol substance use disorders and smoking tobacco. Common lifestyle diseases include obesity heart disease hypertension diabetes stroke lung cancer etc. With people becoming more sedentary and increasingly adopting unhealthy diets as well as the use of tobacco and alcohol abuse surge there is a significant increase in lifestyle diseases. Sadly these lifestyle diseases are affecting people of young age as well. Medications are not enough to manage these chronic lifestyle diseases. Lifestyle management is also essential to prevent treat and