Managing Diabetes During Ramadan: Keep Your Blood Sugar Levels In Check With These Habits

Managing Diabetes During Ramadan: How To Keep Your Blood Sugar In Check While Fasting

Ramadan is a period during which people fast for a month. But fasting for a long time can have a negative impact on the health of diabetics if not done correctly. Here are some lifestyle habits to manage diabetes while fasting.

Ramadan celebrated across the world is believed to be a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, heightened devotion, and worship. During this period, the devout fast from dawn till dusk. But is it safe for diabetics to choose to fast?

Diabetes is a debilitating condition that can lead to the onset of other diseases if not taken care of. So, it is crucial that you plan and prepare in advance to avoid any complications. If you feel that your blood sugar is dropping, it is advisable to consult your doctor immediately for appropriate treatment.

Dos And Don'ts

Dr Abhijit Bhograj, Endocrinologist, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, says, "For people with diabetes, it is essential that their blood glucose levels are regularly monitored to ensure they are in the normal range. Continuous glucose monitoring will aid in minimizing fluctuations in blood glucose levels especially when the person is fasting."

It is essential to monitor one's glucose levels as a change in lifestyle is most likely to bring a shift. Today, there are convenient Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices that provide real-time glucose readings, help you avoid the pain of pricking multiple times and are much faster and more accurate.

Tips To Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels During Ramadan

Having a balanced diet and following a healthy lifestyle during the fasting period are equally important. Here are a few additional tips suggested by Dr Abhijit Bhograj to help keep your blood glucose levels under control:

Consult your doctor to understand your medication requirements

People with diabetes must visit their doctor at least a few weeks before they begin fasting. Understanding one's risk category will help determine how to manage the entire fasting process. The doctor can help identify the dosage, timing and type of medication that would reduce the chances of low blood glucose levels.

Dietary and lifestyle variations

While people with diabetes monitor their food patterns and consumption on a daily basis, it becomes all the more important to do so while fasting.

Sherbet, a common Ramadan drink can cause a spike in your blood sugar levels. Instead, opt for lemon water which is a healthier alternative. Avoid, fried and refined foods as they contain preservatives that could affect your sugar levels. Should you have a sweet tooth, opt for fruits such as melon, watermelon, and papaya. They will help you stay hydrated and satiate your desire.

The most important aspect however is to drink a lot of water once you have broken your fast. The hot and sultry weather uses a great deal of water from our body and retaining it is important. Drinking at least 10 12 glasses of water will help.

To enjoy and have a safe festival it is important to prepare oneself. As always, at the slightest doubt do not hesitate to consult your doctor.