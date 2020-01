You need to take extra care of your feet in the cold weather. Because of diabetic neuropathy, you may not be able to feel sensations on your feet. @Shutterstock

The cold winter months are not kind to diabetic patients. If you are diabetic, you need to take extra care and precaution during the cold season. This is a difficult time to be disciplined about diet and exercise. Besides, winter depression may make things worse. You may also be at more risk of catching the flu and common cold. Pneumonia is a real threat. Hence, it is better to be safe and take the correct precautionary measures. Let us take a look to see what you can do to protect yourself if you are diabetic.

Exercise regularly

In winter, you often feel lazy to exercise regularly. But this can have a bad impact on your blood sugar levels. So make sure that you exercise regularly. You don’t have to go to the gym for your exercise session. You can easily exercise in the comforts of your home. Put on some music to liven things up. This will boost your health and keep blood sugar levels in check too.

Take good care of your feet

You need to take extra care of your feet in the cold weather. Because of diabetic neuropathy, you may not be able to feel sensations on your feet. Cracked heels and dry skin is common during these months. So be sure to wash and mositurise your feet regularly. Always wear warm socks to avoid injury and infections.

Stay happy

Avoid stress and depression. This can aggravate your condition. Depression and lack of sunlight can take its toll on you in winter. Try meeting more people and keeping your busy. It will definitely help you.

Keep your weight in check

This is the time to be lazy. You may not want to get out from under your blanket. You also tend to eat more and junk food is especially tempting now. This can be disastrous for your waistline and blood sugar levels. If you have diabetes, you need to be all the more careful. You cannot afford to gain weight. If you want to take care of yourself, you must ensure that you keep your weight in check.