HType 2 diabetes comprises the majority of people with diabetes around the world. Shutterstock

Several studies have suggested that diabetes can be reversed with a tight control on diet, exercise and medication.

One study that appeared in the Lancet two years back found that a low-calorie diet can reverse type 2 diabetes, even after 6 years of the diagnosis.

The researchers explained that if insulin resistance is the root cause of the problem, we can select foods based on glycemic index, which is a measure of how quickly it raises blood sugar. While a piece of bread has a glycemic index of 90, the glycemic index of broccoli is only 15. A lower glycemic index means less strain on the pancreas to produce insulin.

Foods that can help reverse diabetes

When it comes to specific foods to reverse diabetes, there are many. Specially, green vegetables and good fats are the best – say experts. They suggest that eating greens at every meal, such as broccoli, arugula, spinach, brussels sprouts, and kale.

Green vegetables help reduce insulin secretion and reduce inflammation in the body, and thus help keep blood sugars stable.

Bitters are good for diabetes: Diabetic patients can also benefit from adding more bitters to their diet. Bitter melon, arugula, and collard greens can help in sugar regulation as well as detoxify your body.

Consumption of good fats can help people with diabetes keep full and satisfied. You can get good fats from avocados, nuts, and seeds, and olive oil. Experts recommend eating one such good fat food at every meal.

Non-vegetarians, you don’t need to give up all your favourite recipes. Researchers say good quality proteins like eggs, organic chicken, wild fish, grass-fed beef are also important to maintain and gain muscle mass. More muscle means better metabolism.

When you crave for sweetness, use cinnamon. Apart from adding a sweet aroma, cinnamon helps insulin sensitivity in the body. Vanilla extract is another good option. It makes things taste sweeter, without adding any sugar or carbohydrates.

Foods to avoid in diabetes