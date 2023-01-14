Living With Type 1 Diabetes: Real-Life Inspiring Stories Of Juvenile Diabetic Patients In India

Currently, approximately 8.6 lakh people are living with Type 1 diabetes in India. Juvenile diabetic patients share their inspiring stories in a new book.

A book on type 1 diabetes, a compilation of juvenile diabetic patients of India was released today (Saturday) in the national capital New Delhi. Titled 'Living With Type1 Diabetes', it is authored by noted diabetologist Dr Ashok Jhingan and Dr Kamalesh Jhingan of Delhi Diabetes Research Centre (DDRC). The book has a compilation of real time type 1 diabetic patient's struggle to understand it, and how they had coped with a new life situation. It talks about the journeys of patients suffering from type 1 diabetes, as well as provides information about the most up-to-date medical devices and practices for managing juvenile diabetes.

It was released by Dr Nikhil Tandon, HOD, Endocrinology, AIIMS in presence of Dr Ganesh Mani, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Max Hospital, Kiran Sharma Chopra, Director, Punjab Kesri and around 20 juvenile diabetics who are part of the book.

Releasing the book Dr Tandon said, "This book will help children and adults, of all ages, understand the everyday life issues associated with Juvenile Diabetes."

Prevalence of Type 1 diabetes in India

Type 1 diabetes principally affects children and adolescents. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India is witnessing 150 per cent increase in the number of diabetics over the last three decades and had recently issued guidelines on type 1 diabetes.

Dr Jhingan, the principal author of the book, said, "India is among the high-occurrence countries of people living with Type 1 diabetes and at present there are approximately 8.6 lakh people with Type 1 diabetes in India. I have tried to put real practice case stories of my decades of clinical practice."

How this book will benefit newly diagnosed patients

Talking about the purpose of writing the book, he stated, "At the hospital, doctors and support staff do provide the patients with a booklet of information and some initial training, but it's very overwhelming and hard to process it all. We wanted some kind of real-world people with this disease that newly diagnosed patients and their family members can access that are living through it day to day. And then this idea of compiling the real-life inspiring stories who have created a niche for themselves with type 1 was really the best resource I had."

For students with type 1 diabetes, daily diabetes management strategies like taking insulin, blood glucose monitoring and counting carbohydrates is critical. This book when made available in school library can be a source of education and assistance, especially for school staff, to be able to keep students with diabetes safe at school and support full participation in everything school has to offer.

Type 1 diabetes frequently misdiagnosed in India

Experts opine that in India type 1 diabetes is frequently misdiagnosed as different conditions, particularly infectious diseases, and without proper education on the signs, health practitioners tend to miss them. It is an autoimmune disease targeting pancreatic -cells that results in life-long absolute insulin deficiency.

On 6th November 2016, Delhi Diabetes Research Centre (DDRC) had bagged 3 Guinness World Records for screening the largest number of diabetic patients for retinopathy, neuropathy & nephropathy in at one place in just 8 hours.