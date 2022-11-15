Let's Debunk Some Of The Age-Old Myths About Diabetes

Nutrition Coach debunks some age-old sugar myths for those who have diabetes.

Diabetes occurs when your body cannot regulate blood sugar levels, and since high sugar levels characterise it, it is commonly assumed that sugar is to be blamed. However, although sugar does have a role, it's not 'Just Sugar' that causes diabetes. Other factors can influence type 2 diabetes. A diagnosis of diabetes generally prompts patients to completely give up white sugar and opt for alternative sweeteners or substitutes, but how well do we know sugar? Monika Manchanda, Certified Nutrition Coach and Chief Culinary Officer at LiveAltLife, debunks some age-old sugar myths.

Myth: You can replace sugar with artificial sweeteners or sugar substitutes if you have diabetes

Fact: Artificial sweeteners or sugar substitutes like aspartame, sucralose, saccharin, and other sweeteners pose a health risk. They should not be consumed as they can impact insulin sensitivity, cause weight gain and other health issues, and worsen diabetes.

Myth: People with diabetes should consume less sugar

Fact: It is not just white sugar, brown sugar, or desserts to be avoided; all foods contain "hidden sugars". Sugar hides under different names and in various forms - all processed, packaged and bottled food has sugar in the form of fructose, maltose, malt syrup, etc. Even savoury food contains sugar, such as ketchup, salad dressings, energy bars, drinks etc. Carbs should also be avoided; carbs break down as sugar in the body, leading to an insulin spike. Some commonly consumed carbs in every household are refined grains, millet, quinoa, rice, roti, noodle, etc.

Myth: Consuming sugar causes diabetes

Fact: High sugar in the blood is just a symptom of diabetes. Imbalanced insulin levels in the body cause diabetes in reality. High insulin is triggered by poor lifestyle choices like eating a lot of carbs and processed foods, eating multiple times, not sleeping adequately, stress, etc.

Myth: Sweets are off-limits to diabetics

Fact: You can eat low-glycemic fruits rich in vitamins, antioxidants and minerals, such as apples, pears, strawberries etc. In addition, Erythritol is a natural sweetener made from plants that can be used as an ingredient when cooking.

