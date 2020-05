If you have diabetes, you may have noticed that it takes a long time for wounds to heal. In fact, the higher your blood sugar levels, the more time it takes for wounds to heal. @Shutterstock

Cuts and abrasions are a part of life and all of us deal with this on a daily. Most of us don't even think much of it as minor injuries heal fast and does not even leave a mark. A quick application of first aid and you are done. But the same is not true if you have diabetes. Diabetic wounds fall in a different category altogether.

If you have diabetes, you may have noticed that it takes a long time for wounds to heal. In fact, the higher your blood sugar levels, the more time it takes for wounds to heal. Moreover, because of diabetic neuropathy, you may also not notice injuries on your feet. The numbness on your feet can lead to a false sense of security that everything is all right. It is, therefore, very important to take care off any cuts and injuries that you may have if you have diabetes. Any neglect on your part can lead to unwanted complications that can be easily avoided. Your feet are more at risk. So, you have to take extra care of your feet if you have diabetes.

Check for wounds regularly

Check for wounds regularly

You need to make this a part of your daily ritual. Check your body carefully for any signs of cuts, blisters and swelling in your feet. You must be extra alert if you have loss of sensation in your feet. This is common in diabetes. Any neglect on your part may lead to amputations. In fact, this is a very common complication of diabetes. If you have any cuts or abrasions in any other part of your body, apply first aid. If it does not help, consult a doctor.

Don’t neglect wound dressing

Proper dressing is important and you need to change it at regular intervals. This will help the wound to heal faster as clean and proper dressing will maintain the moisture level around the wound. Not doing so will delay the healing process. It will also increase your risk of secondary infections. Learn how to do this properly from your doctor.

Maintain your blood sugar levels

The higher your blood sugar levels, the longer it will take for your wounds to heal. So you need to take proper care of your diabetes and keep it under control. If you can do so, it will hasten the healing process. Follow a healthy diet and get your daily requirement of proteins, vitamins, minerals and zinc. Have more vitamin c rich foods. All this will help you maintain your blood sugar levels and would will notice your wounds healing faster.

Exercise regularly

This stimulates circulation. It will stimulate blood flow to the legs and keep numbness away. So be sure to follow a daily exercise routine. You don’t have to go to a gym for this. Go for a walk, do some yoga or work out at home. Any physical activity will help.