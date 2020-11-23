Diabetes is one of the most prevailing diseases worldwide attributing to an estimated 1.6 million deaths every year as per the World Health Organization (WHO) data. It is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by increasing blood glucose or blood sugar levels in the system. If left untreated it can lead to a multitude of health problems and cause serious damage to the heart eyes kidneys blood vessels and nerves. It is essential to manage diabetes by making necessary lifestyle changes. Some natural remedies like including herbs in your diet can also help. For instance neem plays a beneficial role in