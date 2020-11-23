It is essential to eat a healthy diabetes diet that helps manage blood sugar levels. Neem may help alleviate the effects of diabetes and keep it in control. Read on to know more.

Diabetes is one of the most prevailing diseases worldwide, attributing to an estimated 1.6 million deaths every year, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) data. It is a chronic, metabolic disease characterized by increasing blood glucose or blood sugar levels in the system. If left untreated, it can lead to a multitude of health problems and cause serious damage to the heart, eyes, kidneys, blood vessels, and nerves. It is essential to manage diabetes by making necessary lifestyle changes. Some natural remedies, like including herbs in your diet, can also help. For instance, neem plays a beneficial role in diabetes.

How Is Neem Beneficial For Diabetics?

Neem is a tropical plant that is commonly found in India. It has been an integral part of Indian medicinal practices since times immemorial. From its leaves to roots, every part of this healthy herb is used to treat patients suffering from various ailments, including inflammation, skin diseases, dental disorders, fever, etc. According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology, Neem or Azadirachta indica may help reduce blood glucose levels.

"Also known as margosa in English, neem is a blood purifier and contains essential nutrients like vitamin B, A and C. It is also rich in calcium, iron and flavonoids. It is a good herbal remedy for people suffering from diabetes," said Dr Megha Jaina, Clinical Nutritionist, BLK Hospital.

Vitamin A and C are powerful antioxidants that help regulate insulin release and manage blood sugar levels. Calcium present in neem is also important for diabetics. People suffering from diabetes tend to lose mineral faster, leading to joint and muscle pain. So, calcium can help them develop strong bones.

Iron deficiency has long been associated with an increased risk of diabetes. Including neem in your diet will negatively affect glycemic control, and keep your metabolism in check.

These properties present in neem make it a wise choice for diabetics to include neem in their diet. It can help manage blood sugar levels and ensure there is no sudden increase in blood glucose. Similarly, flavonoids are also beneficial for diabetics.

How To Take Neem?

Since neem is a bitter food, it is touted as a good choice for diabetics. Dr Jaina recommends chewing 4 leaves of the herb every morning to control blood sugar levels. “It induces the production of insulin that lowers blood sugar and treat diabetes,” she added. However, you should keep monitoring your blood glucose levels.

Managing diabetes can be difficult, but making healthy choices may help you control blood glucose levels and reduce your chances of complications. Lack of awareness and late diagnosis can make it even more difficult to manage diabetes. Hence, keep a check on your blood sugar and get a timely diagnosis. Certain lifestyle changes like a healthy diet and exercise may help you manage this metabolic disease. Herbs like neem can be beneficial, but it is no way a substitute for your ongoing medication. Make sure you consult your doctor before incorporating any changes in your diet.