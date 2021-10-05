Is It Difficult To Lose Weight While Suffering From Diabetes? Experts Explain

While it is believed that diabetics lose weight after developing the disease, it can be difficult for some diabetes patients to shed the extra kilos. Read on to know why that happens.

Are you someone trying to lose weight? It is no mystery that weight loss is tough and keeping it off can be a bigger challenge especially you suffer from diabetes. It is a condition in which your blood glucose, often known as blood sugar, is abnormally high. Studies have shown that approximately 90 per cent of people suffering from type-2 diabetes are either overweight or obese. While obesity has a role in the development of diabetes, elevated insulin levels discovered before the diagnosis of diabetes are the primary cause of weight gain.

Why Is It Difficult To Lose Weight For Some Diabetes Patients?

Dr Srinivasa P. Munigoti, Consultant Endocrinology, Fortis Hospital BG says, "many patients who are diagnosed to have diabetes tend to be obese as obesity itself increases insulin resistance thereby contributing to both onset of diabetes in those who didn't have and to poor control in those who are already diabetic."

Dr Mahesh D M, Consultant - Endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore further added, "people with diabetes often find it difficult to lose weight mainly because of Insulin resistance coupled with increased hunger and also some diabetes medication that control glucose levels can lead to weight gain. Hence, choosing the right diet and meal timings along with appropriate medications & regular exercises can definitely help patients with diabetes to lose weight."

TRENDING NOW

Nutritional Tips For Diabetics To Lose Weight

Your main source of energy is blood glucose, which comes from the food you eat. Since some people suffering from diabetes may "find it difficult to lose weight as their body processes glucose differently than a normal person. So, the strategy for weight loss for a diabetic would be different than a normal person because we must keep in mind that they suffer from insulin resistance," explained Soumita Biswas, Chief Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar, Bengaluru. Here are some options as suggested by Ms Biswas.

Say No To Carbs

Foods with high carbohydrate content are not ideal for diabetic patients. For someone trying to lose weight, carbohydrates should come from 50% or lesser of the diet, and these should come from natural sources over-processed food items. Fruits, whole grains, and vegetables should provide the majority of the carbs required in your diet.

Include More Protein-Rich Foods

Protein is important for diabetic individuals trying to lose weight. Low-fat protein or lean meat that comes mainly from chicken and fish are good options. A high protein diet is also good.

You may like to read

Low-Fat Diet

Meals should be prepared with minimum fats/oils, so prefer eating steamed/baked/grilled fish or chicken. Fats in moderate quantities are allowed but the source of fat is important. Good options are nuts, fatty fish, chia seeds, extra virgin olive oil, cheese. Greek yoghurt without added sugar is also good for the stomach and helps aid digestion.

Eat More High-Fiber Foods

High fibre foods like dals, beans, peas, broccoli, berries and even popcorn will help keep the stomach full for longer periods of time. Processed foods and starchy foods are a big no for such individuals.

Exercise Regularly

In addition to this, diabetic individuals must set aside at least 30 minutes to 1 hours' time for regular exercise every day. Yoga, meditation, swimming, walking, etc., are some examples of activities that are good for diabetic people. Before taking on any dedicated weight loss journey.

She advises people to "speak with your nutritionist or doctor to help plan your meals and activity levels as the right kind of foods will differ depending on your type of diabetes, the medications that you are on, etc. There is no one size fits all approach for a weight loss plan in diabetic individuals."

RECOMMENDED STORIES