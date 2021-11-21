Is Insomnia A Risk Factor For Type 2 Diabetes? Here's What You Need To Know

Type 2 diabetes is a lifestyle disease that could stem from the lack of sleep as well. Here is how you can reduce the risk by maintaining a healthy sleep cycle.

Insomnia is a form of sleep deprivation. Insomniacs have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or doing both. When people with insomnia get up from their sleep, they generally don't feel refreshed. Fatigue and other symptoms may result as a result of this. Not sleeping enough can also lead to many health problems. It can lead to metabolic orders.

Studies have shown that inadequate sleep causes stress hormones like cortisol to be released, which can contribute to insulin resistance and thus higher blood sugar levels. These stress chemicals can boost your desire for high-carbohydrate, high-sugar foods, and beverages, which can contribute to weight gain and type 2 diabetes.

There Is Another Reason Why Insomnia Can Lead To Insomnia

Not only that, but lack of sleep lowers the hormone leptin, which raises the body's need for carbohydrates. Leptin is also in charge of modulating glucose metabolism.

As a result, if you're having trouble sleeping, keep an eye on your sugar levels. A minimum of seven hours of sleep per night is required to keep healthy and fit, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society. Daytime fatigue is a common symptom of insufficient sleep.

Recognize The Symptoms Of Insomnia Before Its Too Late

Here are the signs and symptoms of insomnia before it progresses into something more dangerous.

Having trouble falling asleep at night

Getting up in the middle of the night

Getting up way too early

After a night's sleep, you don't feel properly rested

Tiredness or drowsiness during the day

Irritability, melancholy, or worry are all symptoms of irritability

Paying attention, focusing on duties, or remembering is difficult

Errors or accidents have increased

Constant concerns about sleep

Steps To Maintain A Healthy Sleep Cycle

In case you notice your symptoms, take these simple steps to maintain a healthy sleep cycle.

Stick To A Schedule

Every day, go to bed and wake up at the same hour. On weeknights and weekends, try to keep the time gap between your sleep schedules to no more than one hour. Consistency helps to maintain your body's sleep-wake cycle. Allow for a maximum of eight hours of sleep. A healthy adult should get at least seven hours of sleep per night. To attain this goal, most people don't need more than eight hours in bed.

Pay Attention To Your Diet

Diet plays an important role when it comes to your lifestyle. Make sure you're not hungry or stuffed before going to bed. Avoid eating anything heavy or substantial within a couple of hours of going to bed. It's possible that your discomfort will keep you awake. Nicotine, coffee, and alcohol should all be avoided. Nicotine and caffeine's stimulating effects take hours to wear off and can disrupt sleep quality. Even though alcohol makes you tired at first, it can disturb sleep later in the night.

Create An Appropriate Environment

Make an environment for sleeping. This usually entails something cool, dark, and silent. It may be more difficult to fall asleep if you are exposed to light. Before going to bed, avoid using light-emitting screens for an extended period of time. Before night, try relaxing activities like taking a bath or utilizing relaxation techniques to help you sleep better.

Stay Active

Regular physical activity can help you sleep better. However, avoid being active too close to nighttime.

Limit Your Nap Time

Long naps during the day can disrupt nocturnal sleep. If you must nap, keep it to 30 minutes or less and avoid napping late in the day.

Dial Down The Stress

Are you stressed? Issues in life can make it difficult for you to sleep. Chronic sleep deprivation can result from certain illnesses. So, address the problem to deal with insomnia.