Diabetes can sneak up on you without any obvious symptoms. In fact most people don’t even realise that they have diabetes until they reach that level where it becomes hard for the person to bring it back under control. Here are the telltale signs of diabetes so that you can consult a doctor if you think you are dealing with any of them. What Is Diabetes? Diabetes is a common chronic medical condition that affects how your body turns food into energy. It occurs when there is an excess of glucose (sugar) in your body. According to a recent report