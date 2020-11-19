Not sure if you are suffering from diabetes? Look out for these signs.

Diabetes can sneak up on you without any obvious symptoms. In fact, most people don't even realise that they have diabetes until they reach that level where it becomes hard for the person to bring it back under control. Here are the telltale signs of diabetes so that you can consult a doctor if you think you are dealing with any of them.

What Is Diabetes?

Diabetes is a common chronic medical condition that affects how your body turns food into energy. It occurs when there is an excess of glucose (sugar) in your body. According to a recent report, as many as 7.7 crore people are diabetic in India, due to which India has the 2nd most number of diabetic patients in the World, 1st being china with over 10 crore.

What Are The Different Types Of Diabetes?

Chronic diabetes conditions include Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Apart from Type 1 and 2, there are two potentially reversible diabetes conditions, prediabetes, and gestational diabetes.

Here are some of the signs of diabetes you must look out for:

Are You Making More Trips To The Bathroom?

How many times do you feel like peeing, especially at night? Well, having to go to the bathroom more than normal, particularly at night, is a sign that your blood sugar level is out of control and can also signify that you have diabetes.

Are You Suffering From Frequent Urinary Or Yeast Infections?

When your blood sugar level is high and your kidneys can’t filter it well enough like the way it should, sugar ends up in the urine. More sugar in a warm, moist environment can lead to the urinary tract and yeast infections, especially in women.

Are You Experiencing Extreme Weight Loss Suddenly?

Not all type of weight loss is good for you. One of the other and most important sign of diabetes is weight loss. If you have diabetes, your body isn’t able to use glucose (sugar) as effectively for its energy. Instead, your body will start burning fat stores, and you may experience unexpected weight loss.

Are You Losing Your Vision?

Among all other symptoms of diabetes, one of the most important ones is eyesight. High sugar levels can distort the lenses in your eyes, worsening your vision. Changes in your eyeglass prescription or vision can also signify that you are suffering from diabetes.

Are You Feeling Fatigued Or Exhausted All The Time?

Diabetes can turn your sleeping habit upside down. A diabetic usually feels the pressure on his/her urinal tract more than a normal person. Frequent urination which can disrupt a diabetic’s sleep cycle can leave the person feeling exhausted and tired.

Have You Noticed Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction is one of the signs that you might have Diabetes as men with uncontrolled diabetes likely stems from damage to the blood vessels and the nerves.

Erectile Dysfunction is a very touchy and at times an embarrassing issue to discuss but it is one of those things which does not only affect the sufferer but his partner as well.

It is highly recommended to visit a doctor as soon as possible if you face this symptom.

Feeling Extremely Thirsty And Hungry All The Time?

In diabetes what happens is that the body gets into overclocking as it tries to process the glucose in the blood and the water is pulled away from the cells in order to flush away the excess, but in this process body, unknowingly, loses all the essential nutrients including glucose. This leads to an urge to eat and drink more than required by a normal human body. Not that it is always a sign of being diabetic but yes, if you see this symptom then you might just get your blood sugar level checked.

Pain In Feet And Legs?

One of the most important and early signs of diabetes is swollen and painful feet and legs. Diabetes can cause hardening of the arteries along with nerve damage which is noticeable in feet and legs. This is also known as diabetic neuropathy– a condition that affects the legs and feet.

Though this disease cannot be cured 100%, it can be managed to a great extent, and leaving it unchecked will only bring more harm as in severe cases it can cause death. Make sure you share this article with your friends and family to bring the symptoms of diabetes to their knowledge. Don’t just keep yourself safe, but others as well.

Note: Not everyone with these warning signs and symptoms necessarily has diabetes.