Insulin For Diabetics: This Portable Device Can Help You Store It At The Right Temperature Anywhere

Godrej Appliances has come out with a device that can keep insulin pens and bottles cold.

Insulin needs to be stored in a controlled temperature and this is a challenge in India. Read on to know how you can store it easily.

Diabetes is one disease that seems to have the entire world in its grip. Thankfully, it can be effectively managed with medications and lifestyle changes. Many people with high blood sugar levels have to take insulin regularly. Diabetics in India, especially those who are on insulin, often face the problem of proper insulin storage, especially if they are travelling. As per reports, close to 74 million people suffer from diabetes in India. This is second highest in the world and predicted to rise over 10 per cent by 2030. Of this, at least 10 per cent of the diabetic population require insulin therapy beyond oral administration. But insulin needs to be stored in a controlled temperature and this is a challenge in India. Addressing this need, Godrej Appliances has come out with a device that can keep insulin pens and bottles cold. Called Godrej InsuliCool+, this is the first product of its kind in India and comes as a boon for insulin-dependant diabetes patients.

To know more about this initiative taken by Godrej in helping diabetic patients better manage their condition, we reached out to Mr Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice-president, Godrej Appliances. According to him, "A major challenge in India, and in other countries too, is the storage practices adopted for maintaining insulin temperatures within the optimal range of 2 to 8 degrees to ensure insulin effectiveness. This gets compounded further during travel, thereby restricting mobility of insulin dependent diabetic patients. The current practice of using refrigerators at home and ice-packs while travelling, to store insulin, has its own limitations in maintaining desired cooling levels."

Insulin storage now possible anywhere

Mr Nandi goes on to say that Godrej InsuliCool+ is a revolutionary product that would aid in addressing the challenges faced by insulin dependent diabetics. He states that the cooling solution is equipped with advanced solid state thermoelectric cooling technology and is designed to work even at ambient temperatures up to 43 C, maintaining the system's internal temperature of 2 - 8 C always. It has been designed to use at home, at office as well as during travel with its compatibility with an external battery pack and car chargers.

About the insulin storage device

The best thing about this device is that it can store up to 9 vials of 10 ml each. So even if you decide to go off on a long vacation, you can carry your insulin vials or cartridges with you safely. It is quite lightweight at 2kgs and also has a shoulder belt which will make it easy for you to carry it if the need arises. You also get a charger along with the device and a 20000 mAh power bank with a battery backup of 4 hours. A car adapter also works with it. The device also has a digital temperature display at the front so that you know that the insulin is being stored at the correct temperature.

Avoid these mistakes to ensure proper benefits

To make sure that you store your insulin properly, keep in mind the following things -

Do not use any power adapter other than the one provided with the product.

Unit must always be kept in a powered-on state, do not use the unit in an unpowered state for storage as a passive cool box.

Avoid placing the unit in dusty or humid environment, it is recommended to keep the unit in dry well-ventilated space.

Do not keep the unit in direct sunlight or near heat sources like the kitchen stove.

Tips for a first time user

Pre-cool the product for 1 hour before placing any items inside the unit.

Ensure the product is not kept inside a bag or any closed place as it may block the air vent provided on the product that could affect its cooling.

