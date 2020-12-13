Diabetes is characterised by elevated blood sugar levels, which can happen when your body does not produce insulin (Type 1 diabetes) or it does not respond well to insulin (Type 2 diabetes). Insulin is a hormone that plays a key role in controlling blood sugar levels in the body. Unfortunately, there is no cure for diabetes, but it can be controlled with certain lifestyle changes that include the right diet and enough exercise. Some foods are known to be beneficial in reducing the blood sugar levels. Bitter gourd, also called bitter melon or Karela, is one of the highly touted diabetes superfoods. In fact, health experts recommend people with diabetes to drink a glass of bitter gourd juice daily in the morning on empty stomach. This helps in managing the levels of blood sugars, cleanses liver and aids in weight loss. Also Read - Have blackcurrants daily to control your diabetes: A few interesting ways of adding it to your diet

Despite its bitter, pungent taste, bitter gourd is widely consumed across the globe owing to its amazing health benefits. In Asia, it is used as a traditional medicine for diabetic patients. This bright green vegetable is a powerhouse of various vital nutrients including iron, magnesium, potassium, dietary fibre, and calcium. Bitter gourd is also a rich source of Vitamin C, Vitamins B1, B2, B3 and B9. Also Read - Diabetes: Can fenugreek help manage blood sugar levels? Let's find out

What studies say about bitter gourd and diabetes?

Bitter gourd is strongly endorsed as a wonder medicine for those suffering from diabetes, thanks to its powerful hypoglycemic and antidiabetic properties. The three active compounds – polypeptide-p, vicine and charatin – present in bitter gourd have been found to be effective managing blood sugar levels. They help cells take up sugar molecules as well as increase insulin secretion. Also Read - Should you stop eating meat if you have diabetes?

A study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology in 2011 concluded that bitter melon had a modest hypoglycemic effect and significantly reduced fructosamine levels among patients with Type 2 diabetes who received 2,000 mg per day.

In 2015, the Egyptian Pharmaceutical Journal also published a study that suggested that bitter melon can be used as an effective oral adjunct hypoglycemic, with no reportable clinical side effects.

Another study that appeared in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine in 2017 confirmed the hypoglycemic properties of bitter gourd juice, demonstrating its effects among Type 2 diabetic patients.

Karela juice recipes you must try

Despite its beneficial effects for diabetes, many people shy away from drinking bitter gourd juice due to bitter taste. Here’s trick to make it tasty or more tolerable – mix it with other diabetic-friendly vegetables and fruits. Try these bitter gourd juice recipes and keep your diabetes under control.

Bitter Gourd and Cucumber Juice

Take 2 large bitter gourds. Wash and cut into halves. Scoop out the rind and seeds. Then chop the vegetable into smaller pieces. Soak the bitter gourd pieces in a bowl of water for 10 minutes. Add ½ teaspoon of salt to the water.

Meanwhile, cut a medium-size peeled cucumber and one green apple into small pieces. Now, put the bitter gourd, green apple and cucumber pieces in a juicer to extract the juice. Pour the juice in a glass and squeeze half a lemon juice to it. It is best to drink it on empty stomach in the morning as it can be easily absorbed by the body.

Bitter Gourd and Turmeric Juice

As mentioned above, chopped 2 bitter gourds and soak the pieces in salt water for 10 minutes. Extract the juice of the vegetable using a juicer. Squeeze half a lemon juice, ¼ teaspoon of turmeric powder and a pinch of Himalayan salt to the bitter gourd juice. Drink this juice once daily on an empty stomach to keep your diabetes under control.

If you still find these Karela juice recipes unpalatable, add this super vegetable to your diet regularly as a subzi or a curry or crispy fritters to reap its benefits.