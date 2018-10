Diabetes results from lack of proper exercise, inappropriate food habits, bad lifestyle choices etc. Modern day stress only aggravates the challenge. Besides medical attention, correcting your lifestyle is important. The addition of pranayama, yoga and meditation to the daily regimen will help you become more disciplined and can certainly help to beat diabetes. Yoga asanas have been shown to reduce blood sugar levels, lower blood pressure, keep obesity away and alleviate the symptoms. Yoga is also useful in lowering stress, one of the major causes of diabetes. When you want to see results with yoga, you need to be regular and consistent, according to Mayur Karthik, senior faculty with The Art of Living’s Sri Sri Yoga.

Here are a few specific asanas to tackle diabetes better:

1. Kapal Bhati pranayama

This helps energize the nervous system and rejuvenates brain cells. It is very helpful for patients suffering from diabetes, as it stimulates abdominal organs. This pranayama also improves the blood circulation and uplifts the mind.

2. Supta Matsyendrasana

This pose massages the internal organs and improves digestion. This posture also exerts pressure on the abdominal organs.

3. Dhanurasana

The bow pose strengthens regulates the pancreas and is highly recommended for people with diabetes. This yoga pose also strengthens the abdominal muscles and is a good stress and fatigue buster.

4.Paschimottanasana

This helps balance the prana in the body and also calms the mind.

5. Ardhya Matsyendrasana

This yoga asana increases the oxygen supply to lungs and makes the spine supple. It also helps calm the mind and improves blood flow to the spine.

6. Shavasana

The final resting yoga pose, Corpse pose, takes the body into a deep meditative state, letting it relax and rejuvenate.

Yoga is not a substitute for medicine. It is important to learn and practice yoga postures under the supervision of a trained yoga teacher. In case of any medical condition, practice yoga postures after consulting with a doctor.