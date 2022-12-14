How To Reduce Risk Of Getting Type 2 Diabetes? Walk More Than 10,000 Steps Daily

Yet another study has highlighted the importance of moving your body more to lower your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Prevalence of Type 2 diabetes has been rising rapidly worldwide. The global prevalence rate of type 2 diabetes is projected to go up 7079 individuals per 100,000 by 2030. Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body cells do not respond properly to the insulin produced by the pancreas, leading to high blood glucose levels. A combination of genetic and lifestyle factors is known to play role in its occurrence. Concerningly, this type of diabetes is now increasingly seen among children, teens and young adults

What can you do to prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes? Lifestyle measures such as following a healthy diet, exercising regularly, keeping weight under control, and avoiding tobacco use are known to be effective in preventing or delaying the onset of type of diabetes.

Offering new insights into the relationship between physical activity and type 2 diabetes, a new study has revealed that people who walk more daily may have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The study was published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Increase your daily step count to cut diabetes risk

The researchers from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn, used an innovative approach to investigate the relationship between physical activity and type 2 diabetes. They used data from wearable fitness devices collected from over 5,600 participants between 2010-2021. Most of the participants were female (about 75 per cent).

Analysis of the Fitbit data and type 2 diabetes rates showed that people who spent more time in any type of physical activity had a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

During the 4 years study period, the researchers found 97 new cases of diabetes. They also found that participants who took more steps per day had a lower risk of diabetes. Participants who walked on average 10,700 steps per day were 44 per cent less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who walked 6,000 steps daily on average.

You may like to read

The World Health organization (WHO) recommends doing at least 30 minutes of regular, moderate-intensity activity on most days of the week to prevent type 2 diabetes and its complications.

It also advises people to avoid sugar and saturated fats as well as tobacco use. Not only diabetes, smoking can increase risk of cardiovascular disease as well.

Complications related to Diabetes

Untreated diabetes can lead to serious consequences such as blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation. To control diabetes and avoid the complications, one needs to pay attention to their diet, increase physical activity, take medication as prescribed by the doctor, and go for regular screening.