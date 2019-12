A diabetic can boost their immune system naturally simply by adding few essential foods in their diet. © Shutterstock

The immune system is like a warrior mechanism that protects our body from various kinds of diseases and infections. But what happens to this system when one is diabetic?

In case of Type 1 diabetes, the immune system attacks beta cells in the pancreas, making it unable to produce insulin, a hormone that regulates the amount of glucose in one’s blood.

Type 2 Diabetes, is caused due to the lack of insulin produced in the body in addition to the body’s resistance to its own insulin which makes it unusable.

In any case, both affect the immune system in multiple ways. Diabetics, whether they are Type 1 or 2, is prone to several diseases and infections, majorly because of the very limited functioning of the white blood cells (WBCs) in the body’s immune system.

Therefore, for diabetics, it is quite an effort to re-build and boost their immune systems. But is it an impossibility? Can it be done naturally?

The good news is that yes, a diabetic can boost their immune system naturally simply by adding few essential foods in their diet. That topped with regular exercise, right amount of sleep and elimination of habits like smoking and drinking, can and will show positive results.

So, what does one need to consume to keep the blood sugar levels in check, and consequently boost immunity? Here’s what we recommend.

TAKING A SUGAR-FREE ROUTE TO A STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

It is given that If you have diabetes, your immune system is compromised. Question is how do you then boost your immunity by going sugar-free? A healthy, wholesome diet is the answer, and that must ideally include the following:

Sugar-free Chawanprakash

Dabur Sugar-Free Chawanprakash is our recommendation when it comes to All-Natural, Sugar-Free Immunity Booster. This is an Ayurvedic formulation that contains more than 45 trusted ingredients like Amla, Ashwagandha and Guduchi among others. It stimulates the natural killer cells and cytokines and makes your body’s defence mechanism strong. Dabur Chawanprakash also has a range of health benefits including boosting your respiratory and brain health, making your heart strong and helping you fight off infections.

Fresh fruits

Fruits are great immunity boosters. Oranges, grapefruit and other citrus fruits are packed with potassium, folic acid and fibre. Apples are good too. Nuts like almonds, berries and even some leafy green vegetables can help boost immunity.

Onions and Garlic

These are rich in antioxidants and strengthen your immune system. It can even reduce your risk of some cancers.

Mushrooms

These are again packed with antioxidants and have amazing anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. They are a rich source of fibre, B vitamins, selenium and copper. They make your immune system strong and help you fight off many infections especially the common cold and flu.

