How Technology Has Improved Quality Of Life For People With Diabetes

New technologies have made the lives easier for people with diabetes, helping them manage their blood glucose levels easily and more cost-effectively.

We have witnessed rapid development in technology; we have gone online for almost all our daily needs. But this technological advancement is not limited just to services; technical progress has positively influenced the healthcare system and artificial intelligence. In the years 2020-21, we have witnessed an exponential transformation in healthcare technologies. These new technologies have made the lives easier for people having chronic lifestyle disorders like diabetes.

Lately, there has been a buzz about diabetes technology, but what is diabetes technology? Diabetes technology is a term coined to describe the hardware, devices, and software used by people with diabetes that helps them to manage their blood glucose levels. Diabetes technology can broadly be divided into three groups:

Devices to administer insulin like syringe pump

Devices that monitor blood glucose levels like a glucometer.

Hybrid devices that monitor blood glucose levels and administer insulin as well.

By applying diabetes technology appropriately, people with diabetes can improve their quality of life.

Insulin delivery devices

Insulin pens: Injecting insulin with a syringe or pen is the most common method used by people with diabetes to administer insulin. The insulin syringes and pens are an effective and safe method to administer insulin. While choosing between a syringe and a pen, people having diabetes must consider the insulin type and dosing regimen, along with ease of self-administration.

Insulin pumps: Insulin pumps are continuous subcutaneous insulin injections that deliver insulin to our bodies. Some insulin pumps use tubing to deliver insulin through a cannula, while a few attach directly to the skin without tubing.

Smartpens: The smart insulin pens are reusable injector pens that come with memory compatibility to help people with diabetes better manage insulin delivery. By connecting smartpens to their smartphones, one can easily keep track of insulin dose and its timings.

Blood glucose monitoring devices

Fingerstick: Fingerstick provides a minimally invasive approach to measure blood glucose levels by drawing a small amount of blood with the help of a lancet to measure blood glucose levels. The procedure could be a bit painful as it requires pricking the finger a few times.

Non-invasive glucose monitoring: Non-invasive glucose monitoring kit helps to monitor blood glucose levels through sweat or contact lenses with optical sensors to beam glucose data on the app.

Hybrid devices

Closed-loop insulin delivery system: The Closed Loop insulin delivery system, also known as the "artificial pancreas," has emerged as a ray of hope for people with type 1 diabetes. The closed-loop system will require minimum interaction with the user, but it can still help continuously monitor the blood glucose level and regulate insulin pumps.

Over the past couple of years, we have witnessed far reaching developments in the field of health care that promises to help manage diabetes easily and more cost-effectively.

The article is contributed by Dr Shrinivas Patil, MD, DM Endocrinology, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Unique Diabetes Thyroid and Hormone Care Centre, Sangli, Maharashtra.

