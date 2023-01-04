How Physiotherapy Helps in Diabetes Management

Physiotherapy plays a key role in diabetes management. Let's understand how it helps diabetes patients.

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent non-communicable diseases in the world that can also lead to mortality if left untreated. It is a kind of metabolic disorder that causes the body to produce little or no insulin, thereby, resulting in high glucose levels in the body. The disease can impair the ability of the body to process blood sugar and thus results in the build-up of excess sugar in the blood. There are basically 2 types of diabetes namely type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is usually caused by genetics while type 2 diabetes results from an unhealthy lifestyle and poor diet. Sadly, there is no cure for diabetes. However, treatments and lifestyle changes can help manage the condition as well as reduce its side effects. Physiotherapy plays a key role in diabetes management. Let's understand how physiotherapy is beneficial for diabetes patients.

Dr. Babina NM, Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Natuecure Institute, Bangalore, says "Regular physiotherapy can induce a positive impact on people living with type 2 diabetes, especially in senior people as well as in those who have other comorbidities as well. Physiotherapy can not only help in preventing the progressive worsening of diabetes symptoms but also help in managing the existing symptoms."

How Physiotherapy Helps Diabetic People?

According to Dr. Babina, physiotherapy can help diabetic people in different ways. She points out some of the biggest benefits it has to offer, such as:

Helps People Achieve a Healthy Weight

Most of us are well aware that diabetes is directly or indirectly connected to the weight of the person. The more the weight, the higher the chances of developing diabetes. Physiotherapy can help a diabetic person in managing body weight and thus protects from some of the major risk factors and complications associated with being obese and overweight.

It Improves the Blood Flow

Amputation of the limbs is one of the major side effects of diabetes that results from poor blood circulation and damaged nerves. Physiotherapy can not only assist in managing the body weight of a diabetic person but also enhances blood flow. Regular physiotherapy can lower the risk of amputation and thus allows a diabetic person to live a normal and healthy life.

It Reduces Fatigue

Fatigue is a common issue among diabetic people. Diabetes can not only make people physically exhausted but also give rise to mental health issues which results in fatigue. Due to that many people tend to live a sedentary life and put themselves at a greater risk of gaining weight. Physiotherapy makes diabetic people active by reducing their weight and thus allows them to get rid of this fatigue problem.

It Can Lessen Musculoskeletal Problems

The majority of people suffering from diabetes have musculoskeletal complications like back pain, frozen shoulder or osteoarthritis. Sciatica and Carpal tunnel syndrome are the other neurological conditions that can occur in people suffering from diabetes. In all these conditions, physiotherapy can make a big difference. The physiotherapist uses a combination of passive and active exercises as well as mechanical and electrical aids to promote musculoskeletal and neurological functions.

Consistency with Physiotherapy is the Key

For diabetic people, it's just not about starting physiotherapy but being consistent with the practice. However, if any of the following symptoms like feeling dizzy, nauseous, discomfort or pain experienced, people must stop immediately and consult with their physician.

How to reduce the risk of developing diabetes

Dr. Babina raises concern that diabetes is on the rise in India and its prevention and management remain a big public health challenge.

Sharing tips to reduce the risk of diabetes, she says "Leading a healthy lifestyle including participating in physiotherapy, having a well-balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight are the keys to minimising the risk of developing diabetes."

People should always make sure that they avail the services of professional physiotherapists to avoid any problems or issues in the future, she adds.