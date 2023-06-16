How People With Diabetes Can Reduce The Risk Of Stroke

Diabetes a significant risk factor for stroke

Diabetes is a significant risk factor for stroke. An expert explains the diabetes-stroke link and shares tips on how diabetics can prevent stroke.

Millions of people around the world suffer from diabetes, a chronic condition where the body is unable to produce or utilize insulin effectively, leading to elevated sugar levels in the bloodstream. This can damage blood vessels and nerves throughout the body, increasing the risk of various health issues, including stroke. Stroke is a severe medical emergency resulting from a disruption of blood flow going towards the brain, causing brain cell death and permanent brain damage. Studies have shown that individuals with diabetes are 2-4 times more likely to experience a stroke than those without the disease, making diabetes a significant risk factor for stroke.

Dr Chhavi Agrawal, Associate consultant, Endocrinology, Fortis escorts, Okhla, New Delhi, explains the link between diabetes and stroke as well as shares tips on how diabetics can reduce the risk of experiencing a stroke.

Understand the link between diabetes and stroke

The primary reason behind the association between diabetes and stroke is damage to blood vessels. Very high sugar levels in the blood can cause blood vessels to narrow and become stiff, making blood flow through them difficult. This increases the likelihood of blood clots, which can block blood flow that goes to the brain, leading to a stroke. High blood pressure is another factor contributing to the link between diabetes and stroke, as it can cause damage to blood vessels present in the brain and increase the risk of stroke.

Cholesterol levels also play a role in both diabetes and stroke risk. Diabetics tend to have high levels of LDL (Low Density Lipoprotein) cholesterol, the "bad" cholesterol that can build up in blood vessels and cause blockages. If these blockages occur in blood vessels leading to the brain, it can increase the risk of stroke.

How diabetics can reduce the risk of stroke

Fortunately, there are measures individuals with diabetes can take to reduce the risk of stroke. The most important step is to manage blood sugar levels, which can be achieved through medication, a healthy diet, and regular exercise. Controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels are also crucial in reducing the risk of stroke.

Other lifestyle modifications can also help lower the risk of stroke, such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight with a balanced diet, and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption.

Individuals with diabetes must be vigilant about the warning signs of stroke, such as sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, difficulty speaking, or severe headaches, and seek medical attention immediately if they experience such symptoms.

Take away

Diabetes is a significant risk factor for stroke, but several measures can help reduce this risk. By managing blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol, making lifestyle changes, and seeking prompt medical attention, individuals with diabetes can lower their risk of stroke and improve their overall health. Working closely with healthcare providers to develop a personalized management plan is crucial for individuals with diabetes to manage their condition and reduce the risk of stroke.

