While apples are touted as one of the most nutritious fruits, is it good for your blood sugar levels? Read on to find out.

Diabetes is a lifestyle disease, and you need to make some lifestyle changes to keep your blood sugar levels in check. Eating right, exercising and taking proper medication is important if you suffer from diabetes. Speaking of eating, what you eat has a great impact on your blood sugar levels. Apples, for example, are touted as one of the most nutritious fruits out there. Ever wondered how they affect diabetes and blood sugar levels?

Apples And Diabetes

High in vitamin C, fibre and several antioxidants, apple is one of the most delicious and nutritious fruits. They also contain a lot of water and fibre, which helps you feel full without consuming a lot of calories. But they also contain carbs, which can elevate blood sugar levels. However, the presence of fibre helps stabilize it. Confused? Let us explain it to you.

Contains Fructose

Sugar found in apples is fructose. Fructose is a type of sugar present in fruits, fruit juices, certain vegetables and honey. When consumed in whole fruit, it has little effect on your blood glucose levels.

High in Fiber

Studies have shown that foods high in fibre may slow down the absorption of sugar and control blood sugar levels. High-fibre foods are also good for your heart, as these foods help reduce blood pressure and inflammation. Apples are high in fibre and may help those suffering from diabetes.

Good Source Of Micronutrients

Apples contain polyphenols, a type of micronutrient that is loaded with antioxidants and provide health benefits. Polyphenols help manage diabetes by slowing down the digestion of carbs. They may also treat digestion issues, control weight and alleviate the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

High In Antioxidants

Apples are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants are substances that inhibit oxidation, meaning they may protect your cells against free radicals. Free radicals are molecules produced when your body breaks down food. Too much of this can wreak havoc on your body. Eating foods rich in antioxidants can prevent this. Studies have also shown that eating foods rich in antioxidants may have a positive impact on those with diabetes. This is why apples are linked to a lower risk of diabetes.

Low Glycemic Index

The glycemic index (GI) tells your body how quickly foods that contain carbohydrates affect your blood sugar levels. Foods with a low glycemic index help better manage blood sugar levels. The lower the GI score, the slower the rise in blood sugar levels. Apple scores relatively low on both glycemic index and glycemic load, meaning it causes a minimal rise in blood sugar levels.

Reduces Insulin Resistance

Insulin resistance is when the cells of your body don’t respond well to insulin – the hormone that transports sugar from your blood to your cells. Insulin resistance occurs mainly in people with type-2 diabetes. Polyphenols in apples stimulate your pancreas that help to release insulin and reduce insulin resistance.

So, Are Apples Good For Diabetics Or Not?

Apples are healthy and nutritious. They contain a lot of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibre that help control blood sugar levels. Apples have a minimal effect on your blood sugar levels. They don’t increase your blood sugar levels immediately. Hence, it is safe for diabetics to include apples in their diet, but it is advisable to check with your doctor once.