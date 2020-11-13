UNDERSTANDING THE BASICS To put things in perspective immunity is the body's ability to ward off diseases and infections. Typically immunity is of two types -- innate (or natural) and acquired immunity. One's immune response is the process by which the two types of immunity work in tandem to protect against infection like bacterial (or viral) infection. INCREASING BURDEN OF DIABETES IN INDIA According to a 2019 study India is home to about 77 million people diagnosed with diabetes(1). That means one of every six people with diabetes around the world is from India. Diabetics usually have a compromised immunity owing to