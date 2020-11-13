UNDERSTANDING THE BASICS

To put things in perspective, immunity is the body’s ability to ward off diseases and infections. Typically, immunity is of two types — innate (or natural) and acquired immunity. One’s immune response is the process by which the two types of immunity work in tandem to protect against infection like bacterial (or viral) infection. Also Read - With the increasing prevalence of diabetics in India, immunity is taking a toll

INCREASING BURDEN OF DIABETES IN INDIA

According to a 2019 study, India is home to about 77 million people diagnosed with diabetes(1). That means one of every six people with diabetes around the world is from India. Diabetics usually have a compromised immunity, owing to high blood sugar levels that have a crippling effect on the body’s immune response. This leaves them susceptible to infections Therefore, people with diabetes may adopt the following to improve their immunity and lead overall healthier lives: Also Read - Diabetes and Sexual Health: How does diabetes affect sex life for men and for women?

Eating clean and healthy

It is recommended to consume foods replete with vitamins and macronutrients like proteins. These include, but are not limited to, carrots, oranges, bell peppers, chickpeas, broccoli, and seeds & nuts. While non-vegetarian sources of lean protein include chicken, seafoods (like salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring, and sardines) are excellent source of Omega 3 fatty acids, known for their numerous health benefits. Nuts and seeds (walnuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds) are also loaded with Omega 3 fats, making them a popular choice among vegetarians. Also Read - Suffering from High Blood Sugar? Enhance Your Quality of Life with Dabur GlycoDab

Taking Dabur Chyawanprakash

Sugar-free and clinically tested, Dabur Chyawanprakash is an Ayurvedic immunity booster, specifically made for people with diabetes. Loaded with antioxidants and the goodness of 40+ ayurvedic herbs, Dabur Chyawanprakash is ideal for people with diabetes to boost their immunity, maintain a healthy gut, restore energy, and protect from day to day infections like cough and cold.

Importantly, Dabur Chyawanprakash does not contain any added sugar, making it a healthy choice.

Exercising regularly

Arguably, nothing bestows health benefits like a regular session of exercise. Irrespective of whether one is diagnosed with diabetes, exercising regularly has been proven to have innumerable benefits for the body, including improved blood circulation, effective weight management, reduced stress levels, and the likes.

For people with diabetes, a simple 30-minute morning walk session can boost metabolism help check sugar levels, build stamina, and significantly better the overall quality of life. However, one must consult a doctor before starting with any exercise regimen.

Getting adequate sleep

Did you know poor sleep habits can fuel the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes? (2)

Getting quality shut-eye is known to have myriad health benefits — controlled sugar and stress levels being one of them. As per published researches, people with diabetes, who get sufficient sleep, find it easier to control their blood sugar levels. When you don’t get enough sleep, insulin functioning may get adversely affected, which can result in high remnants of glucose in the blood. This can be detrimental in speeding up the onset of diabetes and may make it challenging for people to cope with the disease.

IN CONCLUSION

Besides what is mentioned above, people with diabetes must adopt precautionary measures advised by a medical practitioner such as taking medications on time, regularly consulting the doctor, getting vaccinated against the flu or pneumonia, abstaining from smoking and alcohol consumption. Dabur Chyawanprakash, which is available on amazon.com, can help boost immunity in diabetics.

Disclaimers

Chyawanprakash is not intended to treat or cure diabetes The information contained in this article is not a substitute for medical advice

Sources