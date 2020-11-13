Managing your blood sugar levels is probably one of the biggest challenges your body has to face. Because it is a lifestyle disease many believe that diet and physical exercise will do the job. While it does work what you don’t know is that your gut health plays an essential role in keeping your blood sugar levels in check. But how does it work? The bacteria in your gut can impact the normally feel-good hormone serotonin which can negatively influence blood sugar levels. This happens when you eat a high-fat diet that causes these bacteria to leak out of the