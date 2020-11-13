Your gut health plays an important role in keeping your blood sugar levels in check. Read on to know how you can do that.

Managing your blood sugar levels is probably one of the biggest challenges your body has to face. Because it is a lifestyle disease, many believe that diet and physical exercise will do the job. While it does work, what you don't know is that your gut health plays an essential role in keeping your blood sugar levels in check. But, how does it work?

The bacteria in your gut can impact the normally feel-good hormone serotonin, which can negatively influence blood sugar levels. This happens when you eat a high-fat diet that causes these bacteria to leak out of the gut. This can trigger an inflammatory response that can lead to insulin resistance. This can be a problem for those trying to regulate their blood sugar levels. Here is how you can regulate blood sugar levels by maintaining gut health.

Consume Healthy Fats

A study conducted by the Tufts University concluded that eating more unsaturated fats, especially polyunsaturated fats, can lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin resistance. Nuts, olive oil, ghee, coconut oil, avocado, and fatty fish are some foods rich in quality fats.

Follow A Balanced Diet

Eating a balanced diet does not only improve gut health, but it also important to maintain overall health. Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean protein and good sources of fat in your diet. It will help stabilize your blood sugar and manage your appetite, especially when your diet is rich in complex carbohydrates.

Choose Foods With A Low Glycemic Index

The glycemic index is a system that asses the body’s blood sugar response to foods that contain carbs. In other words, it tells you how the carbohydrates present in your food affects your blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that eating low-glycemic-index foods can alleviate blood sugar levels in type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Seafood, meat, eggs, oats, barley, beans, legumes, sweet potatoes, corn, yams are foods with a low glycemic index.

Load Up On Fibre

Fibre slows the absorption of sugar and carbohydrates, which can help improve blood sugar levels. A diet that includes insoluble fibre may also reduce the risk of developing type-2 diabetes and improve gut health. Foods rich in fibre include leafy greens, artichokes, pear, beans, lentils, peas, pumpkin seeds, raspberries, and oatmeal.

Reduce Your Sugar Intake

When we eat foods that contain simple sugars, your body utilizes it for energy immediately, which causes a sudden blood sugar spike. Studies have shown that consuming sugars can lead to insulin resistance. This is when cells in your body don’t respond well to insulin and can’t use glucose from your blood for energy, resulting in high blood sugar levels.

Some Other Tips To Keep Blood Sugar Levels In Check