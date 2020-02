When it comes to managing diabetes, understanding how food, physical activity, and blood sugar levels interact is crucial. It may require you to check carb counts, insulin doses, A1C, glucose, glycemic index, blood pressure, weight, and so on. Whether you have type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes, tracking all these variables could be stressful. Thanks to the many phone apps available today, tracking and learning these units has become easier and quicker.

These apps can help you compile your health information in a better way and learn more about your condition. This will then help you make informed choices to manage your diabetes. If you’re looking an app for yourself, here are best diabetes apps for 2020 to choose from.

Fooducate

This app can help you in figuring out which foods are best for you, keeping your blood sugar in a healthy range. Fooducate will provide grades for foods according to their calorie quality. This way you can easily get detailed information about the foods you eat, such as added sugar content, hidden ingredients, and more. You can download the app free with in-app purchases.

MyNetDiary

This app is created to help diabetic patients track their calorie intake. You can sync it with your fitness devices. In addition, MyNetDiary can help track A1C, blood pressure, medications, symptoms, blood glucose level, net carbs, and total carb count.

MySugr

This app comes with some unique features that even reminds you to check your blood sugar levels after a workout. It has a clean, intuitive, customizable dashboard interface and you can connect it with your glucose monitor.

It allows you to send the data and charts to your doctor. This enables your doctor to adjust your treatment and better manage your diabetes based on real, accurate information.

BG Monitor Diabetes

You can think of it as a diabetes diary. It tracks your blood glucose, insulin, carb intake and keep all this information in one spot. The app automatically calculates your insulin. The best thing about using this app is that you can leverage data analytics anytime and anywhere. This helps you to plan your trends, make smarter choices for your health, and share your information with your providers instantly.