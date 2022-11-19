Fluctuating Blood Sugar: Causes And Prevention

Indians are failing to control blood sugar levels, says a recent survey conducted by researchers at the Novo Nordisk Education Foundation. According to them, poor awareness about the need and ways to control fluctuating blood glucose levels are two of the main reasons behind the increasing cases of diabetes in the country. Your pancreas actually controls your sugar levels by secreting insulin hormone before and after every meal. This hormone gives signals to your body absorb the glucose until its level is normal in the blood. However, when your pancreas stops secreting insulin, or its level is less than required, your sugar accumulates in the blood damaging the nerves and blood vessels. This can potentially cause diabetes, heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure etc. According to American Diabetes Association, a normal person’s blood sugar level should be less than 100 mg/dl before meal and less than 140 mg/dl 1 to 2 hours after the meal. Persistently increased blood sugar level is characterized by symptoms like increased thirst, fatigue, frequent urination, blurred vision etc. If you are also experiencing any such symptoms, know the ways to bring your blood sugar level to normal.

Regular monitoring of glucose levels, dietary and lifestyle modifications, and regular follow-ups with dietician and diabetologist.

In Diabetes, sugar levels never remain the same, fluctuating throughout the day. Few patients experience extreme fluctuations within a day. It's like a stock market or roller coaster kind of behaviour. Dr Somnath Gupta, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says that these fluctuating blood sugar levels occur because of multiple factors [explained and unexplained causes].

A Few Factors That Can Cause This Include:

Emotional or Physical Stress Alcohol Infections Sleep disturbances Dehydration Medications like steroids, sedatives and diuretics Energy drinks Physical strain Long travels Quality and quantity of diet Co-morbidities like chronic Kidney disease and chronic liver disease

Some Of The Risk Factors That Come Along With It Are:

Early onset of microvascular and macrovascular complications like:

Diabetic neuropathy Nephropathy Retinopathy CVA and stroke

Symptoms Are:

Easy fatigue Weakness Anxiety Lack of energy Anger and depression Headache Visual disturbances Insomnia Sleep disturbances Tiredness Increased frequency of urine Thirst Extreme hunger Involuntary movements of hands and legs Dryness of skin Excessive Sweating Palpitations

TRENDING NOW

Fluctuating blood sugar levels occur when there is an overdose of diabetes medications. For example, if a patient is on insulin, administrating insulin at the same site can cause hypertrophy of Lipohyde hypertrophy and dystrophy of the tissues, leading to high glycaemic variability. Similarly, using improper insulin administration techniques can cause high blood glucose fluctuation.

We usually monitor glycosylated haemoglobin (HVAC), FBS & PLBS, and if it is under control, we think he is out of danger and will not have any complications. But studies say that even after maintaining Hbac FBS and PUBS, if the patient has high glycaemic variability and time in range is out of control, and he will land Into microvascular and macrovascular complications.

It Can Be Prevented Through:

Dietary and lifestyle modification will help in controlling fluctuating blood sugars Adequate sleep Reducing weight or maintaining proper weight Decreasing stress levels Reduced intake of tea and coffee Reduced alcohol intake Proper medications Regularly check-ups with primary care physician Encourage taking complex carbohydrates and limiting the intake of simple carbohydrates. Carbohydrate intake estimation to be done (consult with a dietician) Insulin-dependent patients need to be educated about Insulin site rotation and administration technique, as improper insulin administration can also cause high glycaemic variability. Chronic liver and kidney disease problems must be treated accordingly to reduce fluctuation. Daily physical activity 30-45 min/day. Six days a week helps in stimulating insulin and controlling blood sugar levels. Blood and urinary tract infections can also cause blood glucose fluctuations. But, again, treating infections empirically and based on culture and sensitivity will help control fluctuations.

The continuous glucose monitoring system is the most Innovative method available to diagnose significantly fluctuating blood sugar or high glycaemic variability. It has a small sensor which is attached to the body. This sensor helps monitor glucose levels from 5 to 14 days, which helps calculate glycaemic variability and time in range.

Conclusion

Regular monitoring of glucose levels, dietary and lifestyle modifications reducing stress levels, adequate sleep, good physical activity, regular follow-ups with dietician and diabetologist. It will help achieve and maintain glucose levels, prevent diabetic complications, and avoid high glucose excursions.

RECOMMENDED STORIES