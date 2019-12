The amount of fat that can be stored under the skin varies from person to person, indicating a ‘personal fat threshold’ above which fat can cause mischief. © Shutterstock

Diabetes is a global epidemic and millions of people are either suffering from this disease or are at risk of developing it. There are many causes behind this, But a new study says that one cause may be fat over-spills from the liver into the pancreas. Researchers say that when a person accumulates too much fat, which should be stored under the skin, then it has to go elsewhere in the body. The amount of fat that can be stored under the skin varies from person to person, indicating a ‘personal fat threshold’ above which fat can cause mischief. The journal Cell Metabolism published this study.

Too much fat clogs the pancreas: Study

For the purpose of the study, researchers looked at a group of people from Tyneside. All participants had previously had type 2 diabetes but had lost weight and successfully reversed the condition. It was seen that, after two years, more than one third of the group had been free of diabetes and off all diabetes medication for at least two years. Although the majority remained non-diabetic for the rest of the two year study, however, a small group went on to regain weight and re-developed Type 2 diabetes.

According to researchers, when fat cannot be safely stored under the skin, it is then stored inside the liver. This fat from the liver then spills over to the rest of the body including the pancreas. This ‘clogs up’ the pancreas. It switches off the genes, which direct how insulin should effectively be produced, and this causes type 2 diabetes, say researchers.

They concluded that type 2 diabetes is caused by excess fat actually within both the liver and pancreas, and especially that this process is reversible.

Avoid diabetes naturally

You can easily bring down your risk of diabetes with a total lifestyle change. Start regular exercises and eat healthy foods. Even going for a walk will count as exercise. Add fresh fruits and seasonal vegetables to your diet. Avoid fatty foods and those with a high sugar content. Maintain an ideal body weight. This will significantly bring down your risk of diabetes.