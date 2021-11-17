Factors Contributing To Early Onset Of Diabetes Among Kids

Being Overweight Can Increase Your Child's Risk Of Getting Diabetes © Shutterstock

Read on to know how you can help lower your child's risk of getting diabetes and the associated health problems.

Diabetes has now become common in children too. Type 1 diabetes is more common in young children than Type 2 diabetes. However, young individuals are now experiencing an increase in both types. Factors contributing to increased incidence of diabetes are:

Being Overweight

Insulin resistance is more common in overweight people, particularly those with considerable belly fat. This includes children. Insulin resistance is a crucial contributor to the development of type 2 diabetes.

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that functions as a key to allowing blood sugar to enter cells for energy production. Cells can stop reacting to insulin normally because of inheritance (inherited features) or lifestyle (eating too much and moving too little). In an attempt to induce cells to respond and take in blood sugar, the pancreas produces more insulin.

Insulin resistance normally has no symptoms, but some children develop acanthosis nigricans, which is thickened, black, velvety skin that appears in body creases and folds such as the back of the neck or armpits. They could also be suffering from other conditions linked to insulin resistance, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Being Inactive

Physical activity reduces the incidence of type 2 diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity and decreasing insulin resistance. Physical activity also benefits health in a variety of other ways, such as lowering blood pressure and improving mental health.

Age Factor

Type 2 diabetes is most diagnosed in children in their early adolescence. One reason is that hormones released during puberty make it more difficult for the body to utilize insulin, which is particularly true for females, who are more prone than boys to acquire type 2 diabetes. It's for this reason that you should encourage your children to take charge of their health while they're still young.

You may like to read

Additional Risk Factors

These variables also raise the risk of type 2 diabetes in children:

Having a type 2 diabetic in the family.

Being born to a mother who was diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

Having one or more insulin resistance-related conditions.

If your child is overweight and has a few of the risk factors indicated above, have his or her blood sugar tested with your doctor. Testing usually starts when a child is ten years old or when puberty begins, whichever comes first, and is repeated every three years.

Tips to overcome this problem

These strategies can help lower your child's risk of getting type 2 diabetes and the associated health problems:

Consume a nutritious diet: Encourage your children to eat low-fat, nutrient-dense foods such as whole-grain cereals and bread, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and lean proteins to avoid excessive weight gain, which can be a risk factor contributing to type 2 diabetes.

Encourage your children to eat low-fat, nutrient-dense foods such as whole-grain cereals and bread, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and lean proteins to avoid excessive weight gain, which can be a risk factor contributing to type 2 diabetes. Avoid Sugary foods and beverages : Excessive consumption of sugar-laden meals and beverages, such as sodas, juices, and iced teas, can lead to weight gain.

: Excessive consumption of sugar-laden meals and beverages, such as sodas, juices, and iced teas, can lead to weight gain. Physical Exercise: Encourage your child to engage in a lot of physical activity. Staying active and reducing time spent in sedentary activities, such as watching TV, surfing the internet, or playing video or computer games, can help avoid weight gain and type 2 diabetes. It might be as basic as walking the dog or mowing the grass to stay active. Every day, try to do something that will get you and your kids moving.

Encourage your child to engage in a lot of physical activity. Staying active and reducing time spent in sedentary activities, such as watching TV, surfing the internet, or playing video or computer games, can help avoid weight gain and type 2 diabetes. It might be as basic as walking the dog or mowing the grass to stay active. Every day, try to do something that will get you and your kids moving. Lose weight: Although type 2 diabetes does not affect everyone, the majority of people who develop it are overweight or obese. Furthermore, those with prediabetes are more likely to have excess weight around their waist and abdominal organs such as the liver. Excess visceral fat increases the risk of diabetes by promoting inflammation and insulin resistance.

The article is contributed by Dr. Sunil Puraswani, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician Motherhood Hospitals, Indore.