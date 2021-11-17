- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Diabetes has now become common in children too. Type 1 diabetes is more common in young children than Type 2 diabetes. However, young individuals are now experiencing an increase in both types. Factors contributing to increased incidence of diabetes are:
Insulin resistance is more common in overweight people, particularly those with considerable belly fat. This includes children. Insulin resistance is a crucial contributor to the development of type 2 diabetes.
Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that functions as a key to allowing blood sugar to enter cells for energy production. Cells can stop reacting to insulin normally because of inheritance (inherited features) or lifestyle (eating too much and moving too little). In an attempt to induce cells to respond and take in blood sugar, the pancreas produces more insulin.
Insulin resistance normally has no symptoms, but some children develop acanthosis nigricans, which is thickened, black, velvety skin that appears in body creases and folds such as the back of the neck or armpits. They could also be suffering from other conditions linked to insulin resistance, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and polycystic ovarian syndrome.
Physical activity reduces the incidence of type 2 diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity and decreasing insulin resistance. Physical activity also benefits health in a variety of other ways, such as lowering blood pressure and improving mental health.
Type 2 diabetes is most diagnosed in children in their early adolescence. One reason is that hormones released during puberty make it more difficult for the body to utilize insulin, which is particularly true for females, who are more prone than boys to acquire type 2 diabetes. It's for this reason that you should encourage your children to take charge of their health while they're still young.
These variables also raise the risk of type 2 diabetes in children:
If your child is overweight and has a few of the risk factors indicated above, have his or her blood sugar tested with your doctor. Testing usually starts when a child is ten years old or when puberty begins, whichever comes first, and is repeated every three years.
These strategies can help lower your child's risk of getting type 2 diabetes and the associated health problems:
The article is contributed by Dr. Sunil Puraswani, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician Motherhood Hospitals, Indore.
Follow us on