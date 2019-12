Diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids may also improve insulin sensitivity in people with diabetes. It also aids in burning stored fat for energy, thus helping you shed those extra pounds.

It is a well known fact that people who have diabetes are more prone to heart diseases. This increased risk is due to the fact that high blood sugar causes damage to the blood vessels and nerves in the heart. Your risk of developing heart diseases also increases the longer you have diabetes. In fact, data has shown that heart disease and stroke are the most common causes of death in diabetics. Of course, lifestyle modifications and healthy habits do bring down these risks considerably.

Heart disease is twice as common in people with diabetes as compared to non-diabetics. About 65-75% of people with diabetes will eventually, and often prematurely succumb to cardiovascular disease (CVD); coronary artery disease (CAD) being the main component of CVD. Heart disease in India is particularly devastating, because type 2 diabetes, as well as heart disease, affects Indians at a younger age, thus reducing their capacity to work and earn a livelihood. However, it can be prevented in diabetics. Dr Hemraj Chandalia, Director, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Jaslok Hospital and Research Center, Mumbai shares few tips on how diabetics can prevent heart disease.

#1. Diabetes must be well controlled, right at the onset of the disease. A few important studies have demonstrated that first 10 years of good glycemic control results in significantly higher cardiovascular benefits as compared to later 10 years of control. Here are expert diet tips for diabetics for a healthy 2018

#2. Obese people must lose at least 7-10% of their body weight. A healthy lifestyle includes active lifestyle and a balanced diet.

#3. To prevent the risk of heart disease in diabetes, besides glycemic control, other risk facts like blood lipids and pressure should be controlled. For people with high blood cholesterol, doctors usually prescribe statins to keep cholesterol in check. The blood pressure must be controlled meticulously and should stay below 130/80 mm of Hg. Elderly people may be permitted to keep their blood pressure up to 150/85 mm of Hg. Here’s why you should check your blood pressure regularly during winters

#4. Avoid smoking, which includes staying away from all tobacco-related products. You can take the help of strategies like use of nicotine-containing chewing gums or patches and certain medications to quit tobacco.

#5. If heart disease cannot be prevented, we should try to detect it early. Therefore, a heart check-up is required in diabetics at regular intervals is needed to prevent. Also, if heart disease is detected, early intervention is recommended for better survival. Also read about tests that can tell if you have heart disease.

