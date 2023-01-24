Erratic Shifts, Long Working Hours Put Employees At Higher Risk Of Developing Type 2 Diabetes: RSSDI

Video display monitors, shift work, and work-related stress can also increase infertility risk.

Shift workers are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. RSSDI suggests preventive measures that corporate employers can take to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes among their employees.

Type 2 diabetes is no more a disease of the elderly. The incidences of type 2 diabetes are increasing rampant in the age group of 30-40 years due to their lifestyle practices, including erratic shift culture in offices and increasing obesity. It is estimated that about 30 per cent of people with diabetes belong to the age group below 45 years of age.

With the inlet of globalization, corporate shift culture has gained immense acceptance in India as well. However, Dr. B M Makkar, President, Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), raises concern that erratic shift culture in offices and prolonged working hours are putting younger Indians at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

According to the expert, irregular working shifts, prolonged working, increase in physical inactivity, and sleep cycle disruptions predispose employees to develop type 2 diabetes as it disturbs the body's circadian rhythm and promotes a sedentary lifestyle among the employees.

Erratic shifts and diabetes risk: Let's understand the connection

People working in MNCs, and other corporate structures work in erratic shifts, and long working hours resulting in a higher risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic conditions. Employees who work in rotating shifts (morning to evening then evening to night) have disrupted circadian rhythm due to constant changes in their working mode. Circadian rhythm is defined as the body's internal clock that cycles at regular intervals between sleep and alert mode. The experimental evidence indicates that circadian disruption impairs beta cell function and insulin sensitivity, resulting in impaired glucose tolerance. Circadian disturbances acutely impact glycaemic control and thereby may increase the risk for impaired glucose tolerance and the transition to diabetes.

Citing the increase in physical inactivity and decrease in physical activity among employees who work for erratic hours and shifts, Dr. Makkar says, "People who work in varying shifts and extend their work hours have become more prone to developing type 2 diabetes because of their lifestyle pattern. Those who work night shifts have an entirely different schedule of eating and sleeping. They work at night and sleep in the morning resulting in hampering their overall sleep cycle. Lack of time further results in a decrease in physical activity, meaning they are unable to perform physical activities compared to earlier. On the other hand, technological advances have contributed to physical inactivity as people nowadays control their daily chores via remotes. Working in varying shifts leads to poor lifestyle changes, affecting the metabolism and making them more susceptible to having type 2 diabetes."

How to reduce risk of type 2 diabetes in young working people

To tackle the rising incidences of type 2 diabetes in the younger generation working in the shifting culture of corporate workstyle, RSSDI advises corporate employers and employees to include certain measures to curb the increasing cases of type 2 diabetes in young working people.

Dr. Makkar elaborates, "Employers can organize informative sessions by doctors and specialists for their employees to understand what and how's of type 2 diabetes. Educating the employees about the disease is the key to decreasing its prevalence among them."

The most important step that a company can take to prevent their employees from becoming susceptible to type 2 diabetes is that they can incorporate a compulsory slot of 30-40 minutes dedicated to exercise for the employees, he says.

"Due to packed work schedules, employees do not get time to engage in some exercises at home, which contributes more to making them vulnerable to developing type 2 diabetes. In such scenarios, employers can take preventive steps for their employees by decreeing them to use those exercise slots provided within their working hours," the expert adds.

