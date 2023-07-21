Eating Breakfast Before 8 am May Reduce Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes, Say Experts

Eat your first meal before 8 am and last meal before 7 pm

The risk of developing type 2 diabetes is significantly higher in people who regularly eat breakfast after 9 a.m., compared to those who eat breakfast before 8 am, according to a new study.

Diabetes prevalence has been rising rapidly worldwide, especially in low- and middle-income countries. A chronic disease, diabetes occurs when either the body does not produce enough insulin (Type 1 diabetes), or it cannot effectively use the insulin it produces (Type 2 diabetes). Unlike type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes is often preventable. Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, maintaining a normal body weight and avoiding tobacco use. Are some ways to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

To reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, you need to change what you eat, as well as when you eat. A new study from France has suggested that eating breakfast before 8 am and dinner before 7 pm may help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

People who eat breakfast after 9 a.m. have 59 per cent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those who eat breakfast before 8 a.m. This is what the researchers concluded after following over 100,000 people for seven years.

Previously known modifiable risk factors of Type 2 diabetes are unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and smoking. According to the new study, the time at which we eat may be another important factor.

The research team from ISGlobal and INSERM in France investigated the association between meal frequency and timing and the incidence of type 2 diabetes. They found a significantly higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes among participants who regularly ate breakfast after 9 a.m., compared to those who ate breakfast before 8 am.

Giving the biological reason behind, ISGlobal researcher Anna Palomar-Cros noted that skipping breakfast affects glucose and lipid control, as well as insulin levels. Earlier studies have also linked skipping breakfast to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Additionally, the researchers also found that eating dinner later (after 10 pm) appears to increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Further, they found eating more frequently (about five times a day) associated with a lower risk of the disease.

Prolonged fasting may be beneficial if you're having an early breakfast (before 8am) and an early dinner, they suggested.

