Diabetes is a condition when you have elevated levels of glucose in your bloodstream. This condition happens when your body is not able to process insulin properly. It can also happen if your pancreas does not produce sufficient amount of the insulin hormone.

If you have diabetes, it is always tricky to choose the right food. There are so many that you need to avoid. Most tasty foods can cause a spike in your blood sugar levels. You have to avoid sweets, some fruits and even a few vegetables. Refined carbs are a big no. This is a problem because bread has today become a staple in our diet. It is not only filling but convenient too. But it is packed with carbohydrates. So, what do you do?

Today, there are a lot of healthy options in the market. You can easily head for the healthy section and pick up a bread that does not cause a sugar spike. But you need to be aware of a few facts first.

Gluten-free is not low-carb

This is a common mistake that many people make when choosing their bread. They think that if it is gluten-free, it will be low in carbs too. But this is a misconception. In fact, if gluten is taken out, it may actually make the bread more rich in carbs and calories. Therefore, it is better to keep away from these unless you are gluten-intolerant.

Multi-grain bread may not be fibre rich

If you are diabetic, you need to increase your fibre intake. But you may not be doing so by consuming multi-grain bread. Contrary to popular belief, multigrain bread does not contain more fibre. It just has a bit more of each grain.

Enriched bread may not be healthy too

This looks quite tempting in bakeries. But it is not very healthy. This is a refined bread and the outer coating, bran and the germ of the kernel are removed during the making process. Therefore, it is stripped of its vitamins and minerals.

Whole wheat bread

This is healthy and it comes packed with fibre. It keeps you full for longer and you end up eating less. This is a good choice if you want to control your diabetes. It can also help you lose weight.