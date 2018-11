For those living with diabetes, unregulated fasting and post-festival bingeing during Diwali can prove detrimental. Many with the condition eat a variety of festive foods without understanding the health implications. There are currently about 72 million diabetes patients in India, a number that is expected to reach about 134 million by 2025. This poses a huge burden physically and financially on people with diabetes and therefore, all-round care is a must. People with diabetes can enjoy the celebrations provided they have a healthy diet plan in place. Chetna Sharma, Diabetes Educator, BeatO, said, “It is imperative for people with diabetes to consume food at regular intervals to maintain optimum blood glucose levels. However, during the festivals, they tend to binge. Such an erratic meal pattern coupled with eating unhealthy and calorie-rich food in social gatherings later can wreak havoc on the body. Apart from episodes of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar level), it can cause postprandial hyperglycemia, ketoacidosis, and various other metabolic complications. In addition to this, not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and hypotension.”

It is important to remain hydrated through the day with drinks such as coconut water, lemon water, smoothies or milk. For food, opt for fibre- rich food and complex carbs that leave you feeling fuller longer. Ensure that you monitor your sugar levels regularly to avoid a situation of hypo or hyperglycemia. Finally, try eating small meals every hour or two.

• Make sure you do not skip medications or insulin dosage. Adjust the same according to requirement and in consultation with your doctor.

• Monitor blood sugar regularly.

• Drink fluids such as coconut water, green tea, buttermilk, and lime juice after the fast. Avoid aerated drinks.

• Avoid gorging on the ‘vrat snacks’ as these contain high quantities of salt and sugar. Eat something boiled or roasted instead.

• Use rock salt instead of table salt as it helps in better mineral absorption.

• Opt for lighter meals as these can aid digestion. For dessert, try consuming dates or fruit yogurt. Also, add honey instead of sugar. Eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables.