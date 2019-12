The key to coping with this season is to practice control and moderation. Just follow the diabetes diet guidelines and you will be fine. © Shutterstock

Christmas is the time to meet family and friends and have fun. The best thing about this festival are the goodies spread out on the dinner table. From nibbles to main courses to desserts, Christmas dinner tables are laden with all kinds of delectable foods. But, if you have diabetes, this can be an agonising time for you. How do you resist the temptation to tuck into all these goodies?

Every house you visit and every restaurant you go to have already spread out the classics—pot roast, latkes, ham, turkey, casserole, pumpkin pie, and eggnog. While the rest of us don’t mind the occasional indulgence, the calorie-laden holiday menu is probably the toughest on the millions of people with diabetes. They have to follow a diabetes diet chart and stick to the list of foods for diabetics.

The key to coping with this season is to practice control and moderation. Just follow the diabetes diet guidelines and you will be fine. Here is a handy guide to healthy eating that will help diabetics have a pleasant holiday.

These diet tips for diabetes will save the day for you

Never Starve

If you’ve been planning on skipping breakfast just so you can save up a few calories for that indulgent lunch or dinner, think again. Starving will decrease the insulin production in your body, which in turn will cause you to overeat later. Both these factors will severely impact your blood sugar levels.

First Scout, Then Swoop

Scouting through your buffet will give you the chance to assess the spread so that you can make healthier choices if you have diabetes. Use the MyPlate app on your smartphone at this point to keep a check on the calories and carbs in the food you choose.

Pick Smaller Plates For Portion Control

The smaller the plate, the lesser your portion size. This is not only a good way to reduce your calorie intake, but also great to stop your blood glucose levels from rising.

Portion Proportion

If you have diabetes, plan your plate smartly to eat healthily. Diabeteseducator.org recommends that you fill half your plate with veggies like broccoli, green beans and carrots, one-quarter of the other half with carbs (starches) such as sweet potatoes, quinoa, rice pilaf or mashed potatoes, and the remaining with lean meat like chicken or turkey without the skin. Take as little gravy as possible, if you can’t avoid it completely.

Alcohol Is Your Nemesis

From family dinners to office parties, you’ll be cheering with your drink more often than you think. Not only does alcohol give you a dreadful hangover, it spikes up blood sugar levels and interferes with the effectiveness of your medication as well. If you must drink, choose a spritzer or wine (or even sparkling water) as they cause lesser damage than mixed drinks.

You CAN Have Your Cake & Eat It Too

Whether it’s a pumpkin pie or a fruitcake, dessert is what every person with diabetes should stay away from. If you can’t resist your sweet tooth whip up a sugar-free dessert yourself. You can find many diabetic-friendly recipes of traditional desserts. Check out these sugar-free pumpkin pie and holiday cookie recipes today.

Text sourced from zliving.com