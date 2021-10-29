Diabetic Retinopathy: Uncontrolled Sugar Levels Can Lead To Permanent Loss Of Vision

Uncontrolled Diabetes Can Lead To Blindness Over Time

Studies say that over time almost two-thirds of all people with diabetes can develop diabetic retinopathy (DR).

Blindness is one of the many complications of uncontrolled diabetes. Having more than normal blood sugar levels may not be a direct cause of blindness, but it does increase the chance of developing serious eye conditions like diabetic retinopathy, which can lead to permanent loss of vision over time. Worldwide, about 14.5 crores people have diabetic retinopathy and 4.5 crores people have sight-threatening diabetic retinopathy, and these numbers are expected to reach 22.4 crores and 7 crores respectively by 2040 (1).

We are all aware that diabetes causes heart disease and stroke, but it might not be known to everyone that diabetes has a strong link with one's eyesight. Diabetes is a disease affecting the pancreas, affecting the blood sugar and insulin levels in a person's body. Not only does diabetes affect one's pancreas, but over time it can also affect the entire body. Uncontrolled sugar levels have an impact on other body parts, including the eyes, kidneys, etc. Both short- and long-term complications of diabetes may affect the eyes and vision of people with diabetes.

How does diabetes affect the eyes?

When diabetes affects the eyes and vision, the condition is called diabetic retinopathy. In this condition, the blood vessels in the part of the eye called the retina get affected, and it can lead to blurred vision or blindness in people with diabetes.

Diabetes can have short-term and long-term effects on one's eyes. The short-term effect includes a temporary blurring of eyesight. In such cases, fluid can move into and out of the eye in people with diabetes. As a result, the eye lens can swell, and a person might experience temporary blurred vision. When diabetes is not controlled for long, high blood sugar can damage small blood vessels over time. This damage can result in problems with the retina causing blurred vision and other complex eye conditions.

Studies say that over time almost two-thirds of all people with diabetes can develop diabetic retinopathy (2).

Who is at risk?

People with type 1 and type 2 diabetes are both at risk. Long-standing uncontrolled blood sugar levels increase the possibility of having eye and vision problems.

Managing diabetic retinopathy

Regular eye check-ups and consultation with an eye specialist in the early stage of the disease is beneficial for people with diabetes.

If the doctor identifies any problem, they may advise appropriate treatment. These include monitoring and controlling things that can affect eye health, such as high blood sugar levels and high blood pressure.

If retinopathy progresses further, the doctor or eye specialist may advise specific eye treatments or surgery.

Lifestyle measures to follow:

A person with eye problems related to diabetes should take preventive measures to protect their vision. Prevention is always better than cure!

Keeping blood sugar levels in check can prevent new problems from arising and slow down any retinopathy that has already started.

Consuming a healthy diet, following a healthy lifestyle and sticking to medical treatment can go a long way in preventing eye problems for people with diabetes. These lifestyle measures can help control blood pressure and cholesterol, thereby reducing the risk of vision loss and improving overall health.

Diabetic blindness is a growing problem due to the rise of diabetes and the ageing global population. But early detection, regular eye check-ups and consistent diabetes management can help prevent eye problems and manage diabetic retinopathy.

The article is contributed by Dr.Annie A Pulikkal, Consultant Endocrinologist, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi.

