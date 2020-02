Try to move around during the day. If you can’t exercise, move around the house instead of sitting in front of the TV. @Shutterstock

Oedema swelling caused by accumulation of fluids in tissues. This swelling is mostly visible in the feet and ankles. But it can happen anywhere else in the body too. Any normal person may experience this after consuming salty foods or being in one position for a long time. It may also occur due to hormonal swings. But sometimes, might may be an indication of an underlying health condition. Diabetic patients are particularly affected by oedema. Most people with diabetes also suffer from obesity, circulation problems, heart diseases, renal issues, nerve damage as well as side effects from medications. It may also result from leaky capillaries or insulin overdose.

Let us see how you can deal with oedema that is a direct result of your diabetes.

Wear compression socks

These maintain the pressure and improve circulation in your feet and legs. This reduces the swelling of diabetic oedema. Compression socks are today easily available in any pharmacy. Choose one that suits you. It must not be too tight. You can start with a light compression sock and gradually increase the tightness. You must consult a doctor and take his advice on this.

Raise your feet if the swelling increases

Raise your foot above your heart level. This will make the fluid collected in your feet return towards your body. You can also put your feet up on a stool while sitting down.

Regular exercise helps

This will improve circulation and bring down your swelling. Try to move around during the day. If you can’t exercise, move around the house instead of sitting in front of the TV. It will also help you bring down your weight, which is also good for circulation. You can also try some low-impact cardio like swimming and cycling.

Magnesium supplements may help

Sometimes, if you have diabetic oedema, the cause may be magnesium deficiency. Taking a supplement may help in this case. But consult your doctor first for the right dosage. Overdose may give you digestive problems.

Epsom salt foot bath

This will help bring down the swelling and any pain that you may be feeling because of it. Just fill a tub with warm water, add some Epsom salt and soak your feet for 15 minutes. This will give immediate relief.