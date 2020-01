If you have diabetes, well-wishers may have told you to keep away from fruits. There is a misconception that most fruits are bad for people suffering from diabetes. This is because most fruits are naturally sweet. People fear that eating them will cause a sugar spike. But this is not necessarily true. In fact, the American Diabetes Association says that some fruit contain vitamins, minerals and fiber that can help regulate blood sugar levels and decrease your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Researchers from Oxford University say that ‘greater consumption of fresh fruit was associated with a lower incidence of diabetes, as well as reduced occurrence of complications in people with diabetes’. PLOS Medicine published this study.

If you make the right choices, you too can enjoy your fruits. There are many that have a low carbohydrate content and also a low Glycemic Index. It will also satisfy your sweet tooth. You can easily add these to your diabetic diet. Let us take a look at some of the seasonal fruits that you can add to your diabetic diet.

Berries

Berries contain antioxidants, vitamins and fiber. They have a low Glycemic Index and barely any carbs. You can easily add these to your diabetic diet.

Tart Cherries

These have a low Glycemic Index. You get only about 78 calories and 19 g of carbs from one cup of this fruit. They help you fight inflammation and provide protection from heart diseases and some cancers.

Peaches

Rich in vitamins A and C, potassium and fiber, peaches can be easily added to any diabetic diet. This is a versatile food and you can have it raw, steamed or add it to salads.

Apples

These are rich in fiber and vitamin C. The skin is loaded with antioxidants. You must definitely make this a part of your daily diabetic diet.

Oranges

Rich in vitamin C, folate and potassium, oranges have a low Glycemic Index. It can also bring you’re your blood pressure levels.

Kiwi

Packed with potassium, fiber and vitamin C, kiwi is a nutritious fruit with very less calories and carbs. This will be a perfect addition to your diabetic diet.