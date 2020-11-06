How can you tell if you have diabetes? Diabetes can strike anyone from any walk of life. Most early symptoms are from higher-than-normal levels of glucose a kind of sugar in your blood. According to the International Diabetes Federation around 42.5 crore people suffer from diabetes globally. What is diabetes? Diabetes is a serious condition that causes higher than normal blood sugar levels. Diabetes occurs when your body cannot make or effectively use its own insulin a hormone made by special cells in the pancreas called islets (eye-lets). Insulin serves as a “key” to open your cells to allow the