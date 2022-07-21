Diabetes Symptoms: Look Out For This Nerve Damage Symptom That Strikes At Night

Diabetes does not always have obvious symptoms, thus it is crucial to monitor them. Here is one sign that typically appears at night and may indicate that the nerves have been harmed by high blood sugar.

Diabetes is a condition in which your body is unable to use insulin, produce insufficient amounts of insulin, or both. Diabetes patients experience higher blood sugar levels. Without prompt intervention, complications could develop that could endanger life. If left untreated, it can to severe complications like kidney disease, eye diseases, dental problems, heart diseases, stroke, and nerve damage.

Studies have shown that high blood sugar levels and high-fat levels can harm the blood arteries or nerves that supply nutrients to the body. Up to 50 per cent of patients with diabetes may develop diabetic neuropathy, a significant consequence of the disease. But with constant blood sugar control and a healthy lifestyle, you may frequently prevent diabetic neuropathy or reduce its progression.

This Symptom Of Diabetic Neuropathy May Happen At Night

Have you been experiencing numbness in the hands but at night? One might think that sleeping in a certain position for too long can compress the blood vessels or nerves in the hands, and it might lead to numbness in the hands. When the person changes their sleeping posture, this kind of hand numbness should go away. However, numbness in the hands during sleep may be a sign of nerve damage brought on by a medical illness like diabetes.

Nerve damage due to diabetes is called diabetic neuropathy. High blood sugar can lead to damaged nerves, especially in the legs and feet. Symptoms of the disease can vary from numbness to discomfort in the hands, feet, and legs, depending on which nerves are impacted. Additionally, it may result in issues with the heart, blood vessels, digestive system, and urinary tract. Mild symptoms are present in some people. However, for some people, diabetic neuropathy can be quite painful and incapacitating.

Other Prominent Symptoms Of Diabetic Neuropathy

Diabetic neuropathy is divided into four main categories, and an individual can experience different symptoms depending upon the type of nerve damage.

Peripheral neuropathy

Weakness, numbness, and pain are common symptoms of peripheral neuropathy, which develop when the peripheral nerves, which are located outside of the brain and spinal cord, are damaged. These symptoms typically affect the hands and feet. Additionally, it may have an impact on many bodily processes like digestion, urine, and circulation. Common symptoms include:

Numbness or a reduced capacity to feel pain or changes in temperature

Prickling or scorching sensation

Muscle tremor

Extreme sensitivity to touch

Serious foot issues such as bone and joint degeneration, infections, and ulcers

Autonomic neuropathy

Autonomic neuropathy occurs when the nerves that regulate automatically occurring bodily functions are damaged. Blood pressure, temperature regulation, digestion, bladder function, and even sexual function can all be impacted. Symptoms include:

Hypoglycemia unawareness

Orthostatic hypotension (low blood sugar while sitting or lying down)

Gastroparesis

Difficulty swallowing

Extreme sweating

Sexual problems

Proximal neuropathy

A rare and debilitating type of nerve injury in your hip, buttock, or thigh is called proximal neuropathy. Most of the time, this kind of nerve damage only affects one side of your body, with very rare exceptions. Men are more likely than women to have proximal neuropathy, and persons older than 50 are more likely to develop it. This type of diabetic neuropathy can cause:

Weak thigh muscles

Pain in hips or thighs

Difficulty standing up

Pain in the chest and abdomen

Mononeuropathy

Damage to a single nerve, typically one that is close to the skin and a bone, is known as mononeuropathy. Carpal tunnel syndrome is one of the most well-known types of mononeuropathy. Surgery, painkillers, steroid injections, and alleviating pressure on the nerve are among the forms of treatment. Symptoms of the disease include:

Double vision or trouble focusing

One side becomes weak or paralyzed

Numbness in the hand or fingers

Weak hand muscles

Injuries to the foot or shin

