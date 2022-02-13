Diabetes Risk Higher In Young Indian Population; Measures For Keeping Your Blood Sugar In Check

The young Indian population is at a higher risk for diabetes and intensive lifestyle intervention has greater chances of reversal in young diabetes.

Diabetes has become a threat to world health as it is rapidly turning into a global pandemic. More so, the silent disease is slowly engulfing the young Indian population, which constitutes 65% of the country. The new evolving lifestyle is not only affecting the youth but also ascending the monetary burden on a developing country such as India. The young population in our country is at a higher risk for diabetes, which calls for intensive efforts to promote lifestyle behaviour modifications for keeping diabetes in check for the young population.

Lifestyle Changes To Reduce Diabetes Risk In Youngsters

A few lifestyle changes go a long way to help you avoid the serious health complications of the disease in the future including kidney and heart damage.

Shed extra kilos

Being obese is one of the main factors accounting for 80% 85% of the risks of developing type-2 diabetes. Shedding extra weight significantly reduces the risk of developing diabetes. People with prediabetes are recommended to lose at least 7% to 10% of their body weight to prevent disease progression.

Regular exercise

Regular physical activity has many benefits including, boosting insulin sensitivity, weight loss and lowering blood sugar. Adults can aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise such as brisk walking, swimming, biking or running on most days to maintain a healthy weight.

Resistance training such as weightlifting, yoga - at least 2 to 3 times a week increases your strength, balance and greatly helps maintain an active life. In addition, make sure to walk around or do some light activity every 30 minutes while sitting for long hours such as sitting at the computer, to control blood sugar levels.

Healthy Vs. bad fats

Saturated or bad fats should be a small part of your diet. They are found in dairy products and meats limit the intake of saturated fats by opting for low-fat dairy products and lean chicken and pork.

Unsaturated fats also called good fats to promote good vascular and heart health and have a healthy effect on blood cholesterol levels. Some of the sources of good fats include nuts and seeds like almonds, peanuts, flaxseed and pumpkin seeds, olive, sunflower, cottonseed and canola oils, fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna and cod.

Make healthier choices

Plants being rich in vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates offer ideal food choices. Moreover, dietary fibre, which is an important part of plant foods that cannot be digested by our body plays a significant role in our overall health, besides promoting weight loss and lowering the risk of diabetes.

Fibre-rich foods include fruits, such as tomatoes, nonstarchy vegetables, such as leafy greens, broccoli, whole grains, such as quinoa, oats, whole-grain rice, whole-wheat pasta and bread, legumes, such as beans, chickpeas and lentils.

There is little research about the long-term benefits of Fad diets or their benefit in preventing diabetes. Healthy dietary decisions help you make good food choices and eat appropriate portions sizes. Following three divisions on your plate promote healthy eating:

One-half: fruit and no starchy vegetables

One-quarter: whole grains

One-quarter: foods rich in protein, such as legumes, fish or lean meats

Final Thoughts

The rapidly increasing burden of diabetes in the young population is likely to predispose them to age-related disorders which have no treatment. Moreover, young diabetic adults have a tendency to become more vulnerable to comorbid diabetes illnesses. The young population are at a greater risk of diabetes-related complications that are becoming a major cause of morbidity and mortality in this population.

Interestingly, intensive lifestyle intervention has greater chances of reversal in young diabetes because of reduced risk factors as compared to the aged group.

Therefore, 'it is never too late' to take that first step towards a healthier lifestyle.

(The article is contributed by Dr Vineet Rao, Consultant - Physician, Jupiter Hospital, Pune)

